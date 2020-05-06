Unwoke California Refuses to Let Elon Musk & Grimes Name Baby X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and Grimes want to name their baby X Æ A-12.

But Los Angeles says that’s illegal.

It’s time to allow numbers, symbols, and emoji on birth certificates.

Apparently, Elon Musk can get a permit from the city of Los Angeles to drill its underground into swiss cheese, but not name his baby what he wants. The SpaceX CEO can launch his car to Mars on a rocket, but not put a number on a birth certificate.

Nerd Twitter swooned when Grimes and Elon announced their baby’s unusual name this week. The star electronica musician explained the meaning in a tweet:

But now the decidedly unwoke Department of Public Health Vital Records Office in Los Angeles says it’s against the law to put numbers or symbols in a baby’s name. Seriously?

So apparently Kylie Jenner can name her baby Stormi, a crazy thing to name a baby, but heaven forbid there be a letter or a symbol in a baby’s name!

Let Elon Musk Be Free

Elon Musk has already bristled at California’s imposition on his freedom and that of his workers by shutting down production and ordering people to stay home.

But most people think that it is for a good cause. Musk thinks the coronavirus crisis is overblown when compared to other health threats and their respective mortality rates. Many people, and indeed the authorities, disagree.

Well, fair enough, they’re saving lives.

Where’s the harm, though, in naming your baby something interesting?

The real crime should be people who give their children trendy names. Those poor kids have to be one of five other Aidens or Liams in their class at school.

This is alpha-centrism and numero-phobia plain and simple. This bigotry against numbers should not stand. We’re a fifth of the way into the 21st century; it’s time to start letting people name their babies like it.

