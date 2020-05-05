Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome New Baby – But Where Will They Live?

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a new human to the world on Monday.

The dynamic engineer/singer duo’s new baby has a name that sounds like a Star Wars assassin droid’s name – if Musk isn’t trolling.

The Tesla CEO recently tweeted he’s selling his possessions, and promptly listed two of his Los Angeles mansions on Zillow himself.

Billionaire engineer CEO Elon Musk and electronic music sensation Grimes just welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday evening. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage– a pair of twins and a set of triplets. The new baby is 32-year-old Grimes’ (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) first child.

When a Twitter user with impeccable timing asked, “News on baby 👶🏻?” Monday afternoon, the new dad-to-be replied, “A few hours away!” Then a few hours later, Elon Musk tweeted, “Mom & baby all good.”

You’ll Definitely Believe Elon Musk and Grimes’ Baby’s Name

Given his parents’ reputations, you’ll definitely believe the baby’s new name. Although you’ll never be able to guess whose idea it was.

As with Grimes’ original, vague pregnancy announcement in January, there’s no telling if this is true or a troll. But Musk shared on Twitter that the baby’s name is: “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

Late Monday night, the SpaceX CEO tweeted a photo of himself holding his new baby while wearing an “Occupy Mars” t-shirt:

Welcoming a new child into the world might explain why Elon Musk is putting up his Los Angeles mansions for sale.

Elon Musk Sells Mansions, Vows ‘Poverty’

Now we might have an idea what set Elon Musk off on his bizarre tweetstorm last Friday.

He single-handedly crashed Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) 11% by tweeting it was “too high” – in his opinion. That one tweet wiped out $16 billion in market capitalization from his company in a couple of hours. (It quickly bounced back.)

But Musk also tweeted that he’s going to sell “almost all physical possessions,” and he even said he would “own no house.”

No one could tell if he was joking or not until he listed two of his Bel Air houses on Zillow himself. One is a $30 million, 16,000 square foot mansion with a five-car garage. The $9.5 million residence used to belong to actor Gene Wilder.

On Friday, Musk said he was making an exception to keep that house because it’s a classic. But now it appears he’s going the whole hog, and giving up all his possessions.

It’s still not clear why Elon Musk is selling his possessions, but it could be that the billionaire wants to park the money in a trust fund for his kids. He might be figuring X Æ A-12 Musk would rather have 1/6th of 18 years of returns on tens of millions of dollars invested, than run around a big mansion. Kids don’t care about having a ridiculously big house anyways. That’s a grown-up vice.

So, where will the baby live? In Grimes’ humble 3,721 square-foot, five-bedroom house in Pasadena, of course. The only problem is the house has no garage and only two parking spots. Forget the mansions. Giving up his cars will be Elon Musk’s real sacrifice.

