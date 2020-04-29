Ubisoft Officially Unveils Viking-Themed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Ubisoft hosted a live Photoshop edit to reveal the setting for the next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Dubbed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the game will tap into the history and culture of the Vikings.

An insider reports Ubisoft will host a gameplay reveal next week, with a potential look at next-gen footage.

Using the rather unorthodox method of a live Photoshop edit, Ubisoft revealed today the setting for the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. As long-rumored, the game will tap generously into the history and culture of the Vikings.

The live stream hosted today confirmed earlier rumors that Ubisoft was primed to offer the first nugget about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title.

An Unusual Assassin’s Creed Reveal

Backed by the soundtrack from previous Assassin’s Creed titles, digital artist Kode “BossLogic” Abdo painstakingly set to work on a piece of concept art revealing the setting for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

While undoubtedly novel, the reveal method feels oddly appropriate to these strange times. With developers and publishers forced to retool how they go about marketing and creating games due to work-from-home measures, a low-key live stream is as good as any. It beats a swiftly authored social media post accompanied by a screenshot or two.

Stripped back, simple, and using the tools available, the live stream was a little jarring in its length. It didn’t deter over 55,000 people tuning in on Twitch, aided by in-game reward drops dished out at random. Over 70,000 people have already watched on YouTube.

Gameplay Expected Next Week

In the closing slide of the livestream, Ubisoft indicates that a world premier trailer will launch tomorrow at 8 am PDT, 5 CEST.

As for when we can expect to see Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla in action, insider Jason Schreier, formerly of Kotaku, mentioned ‘a proper gameplay reveal next week’ on Twitter.

Leaks and rumors widely suggest Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be cross-generation release, landing on both current consoles and the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. With this in mind, next week’s expected gameplay reveal could feature a glimpse at next-gen footage.