Get Hyped for a PS5 Viking-Themed Assassin’s Creed Reveal Today

Multiple sources suggest Ubisoft is gearing up for an announcement later today.

The next Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed stands as the most likely candidate.

Ubisoft China scheduled to make an announcement at 8 pm CST / 1 pm GMT / 8 am ET.

Ubisoft is gearing up for a big, possibly Assassin’s Creed-themed announcement later on today, according to multiple sources.

The publisher confirmed it was taking a year out in 2019 after Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launched in October 2018. Short of a few sporadic rumors hinting at a game taping into the rich heritage of Norse mythology and Viking history, we know very little about the next Assassin’s Creed. Rumored titles include Ragnarok, Valhalla, and Kingdom.

It now looks like we won’t have to wait long at all to find out more.

Assassin’s Creed News ‘Soon’

First signs of an imminent announcement first surfaced on gaming forum Resetera, courtesy of verified insider Shinobi, who confirmed earlier this week that an announcement was on the way ‘soon.’

They backed this up as recently as yesterday, responding positively to questions about the likelihood of a big reveal today, although remained vague about the topic matter hinting at something from Sony, Xbox, or Assassin’s Creed.

The rumor is gaining traction after another respected industry insider provided irrefutable proof that Ubisoft was at least planning an announcement today.

Ubisoft China Prepping Announcement Later Today

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad took to Twitter earlier this morning to share a screenshot captured on Chinese social media site Weibo. The Ubisoft China account appears to be teasing an announcement scheduled for today, April 29, at 8 pm CST / 1 pm GMT / 8 am ET.

In an accompanying Tweet, Ahmad recommends keeping a close eye on Ubisoft’s social media accounts outside of China both today and tomorrow.

We are entering prime Assassin’s Creed announcement territory. New entries are typically revealed in the lead up to E3, fleshed out by almost guaranteed leaks in the weeks and months beforehand.

We’re less than three hours out from Ubisoft China’s announcement now. By this time tomorrow, we may know a whole lot more about the next AC title.