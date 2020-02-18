Tom Brady Is the Last Free Agent QB on Earth the Chargers Should Sign

The 15-year relationship between the Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers has come to an end.

The Chargers are among many teams linked with veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

While Brady is the biggest name on the market, he’s far from their best option.

The Los Angeles Chargers made news this offseason by parting ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers. There’s talk that the Chargers want to replace the 38-year-old with an even older (and more expensive!) quarterback in Tom Brady.

Many people think Brady should just stay put in New England. If he does try to leave, the Chargers should ignore his phone calls.

The Grass Isn’t Always Greener – Especially When That Grass Is as Old as Tom Brady

Fans often look outside their own organization for answers to problems. A starting quarterback moves on, and the answer is to make a splashy free agency signing, right?

Not always. It may not be the sexy option, but the answer to the Chargers quarterback problem could already be within their locker room.

Tyrod Taylor, who joined the Chargers last year, already appears to have the support of his coach.

Head coach Anthony Lynn commented on Tyrod Taylor via ESPN:

Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback. We couldn’t have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to maybe step up into a starting role. I’ve had Tyrod before [in Buffalo], and I know what this young man brings to the table, in the passing game and the running game.

With one year left on a two-year, $11 million contract, Taylor would be in pole position for a new deal if he wins the starting quarterback job.

At 30 years old, he’s far younger than the ancient Tom Brady (42). He’s been productive before. In his three seasons as a starter in Buffalo, his average QB rating was 92.7.

Even if the Chargers wanted to re-sign Taylor, he would likely cost much less than the declining Tom Brady.

The Chargers Will Have Good Quarterback Options in the Draft

A whole lot of mock drafts have the Chargers taking Justin Herbert at sixth, although the Oregon quarterback could go sooner.

Most analysts believe that Herbert has all the tools you’d want in a quarterback – and he’s half the age of Tom Brady. While Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa capture the media’s attention, Herbert has managed to stay in the background.

If the Chargers can grab him at 6th and start Tyrod Taylor next year, they’d be in great shape.

Justin Herbert would have a year to settle in. He may even step up early and replace Tyrod Taylor as the starter.

One thing is for sure: the 42-year-old Tom Brady is not the way forward. He has name recognition, and I can see why fans are buying into that.

But the smarter option is either Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert. Or both!

The Chargers have a great chance to reset in the post-Rivers era, as long as they don’t mess it up.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

