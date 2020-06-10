Retail investors tend to get bullish at the wrong times. This looks like one of them. And if there's one thing history teaches us, it's that it never ends well. | Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Posted in: MarketsOp-ed
Published:
June 10, 2020 3:32 PM UTC

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Retail investors are getting way ahead of themselves. This stock market chart exposes how insane the FOMO has gotten.
Author: Andrew Packer @AndrewTPacker
  • Retail investors historically underperform the market.
  • Lately, they’re bucking that trend – and beating the pants off of the “smart money.”
  • It’s not a good sign when retail investor optimism heats up to sweltering temperatures like we’re seeing now.

Retail investors have outperformed the so-called “pros” in the stock market over the past few months.

There are two reasons why. First, professional money managers are cautious. They’re evaluating economic signals that, in many respects, conjure terrifying parallels to the Great Depression.

Second, retail investors are throwing caution to the wind. They’ve observed a big market pullback, and they’re buying the dip with reckless abandon. And for now, it’s paying off as speculative stocks surge to inexplicable levels.

‘Retail Favorites Index’ Shows Investor FOMO Is Getting Out of Hand

Shrewd bets that the Federal Reserve would print money as needed have been the Pavlov’s bell needed to keep investors gorging on the penny stock feeding frenzy.

Once the Fed brought back its crisis-era playbook at record speed, some saw it as an all-clear signal for the markets to head higher. The economy? That will also recover in time, but equities will start to price that in far in advance.

That’s evidenced by the Retail Favorites Index, which shows that popular retail names have performed better than stocks widely held by hedge funds.

A declining Retail Investor Index shows that the amateurs are outperforming the pros. This typically happens in heady markets. | Source: Liz Ann Sonders via Twitter

When the index is rising, funds are doing better. When the index is falling, retail investors have the lead.

Retail investors have performed so well since early May that the index isn’t just falling. It’s outright collapsing.

It’s dropping at an even steeper pace than during the November 2019-February 2020 period, when many money managers warned that stocks had spiraled to extreme valuations.

Today, with corporate earnings still decimated and only improving in a few select companies, overall market valuation is at the highest it’s ever been. It’s higher than the housing bubble. And yes, it’s higher than the tech bubble too.

Value Investing Is Dead – And the Retail Day Trader Killed It

It’s an odd scenario when Warren Buffett is on the opposite side of a retail investor trade – and losing. | Source: Yahoo Finance/YouTube

But today’s retail investors don’t worry too much about things like valuation. Much like the high-flying day traders of 1999, there’s no real concern over things like revenue and profitability.

And cautious investors like Warren Buffett? The famed billionaire is dismissed as yesterday’s news. He’s even been attacked for his age.

Not only that, but the retail traders have also made out like bandits, buying up airline stocks that have since surged higher, while Buffett dumped those same stocks at a loss.

Sure, maybe down the line the airline industry’s hefty drop in revenue may create some trouble… but retail investors are confident they can be out by then.

Clearly, we’re in a new era. Throw out all those studies about individual investors underperforming the stock market.

Who needs sports betting when the stock market works far better and has better ways to leverage a trade? Who needs to invest in established companies when any story stock will do?

And never mind that S&P 500 earnings growth is set to drop 10% this year!

Traders continue to pile into stocks even as earnings expectations drop. | Source: Investopedia

History Says This Stock Market Euphoria Can’t Last

Maybe there’s something else afoot. Perhaps it’s a serious fear of missing out (FOMO) festering in the stock market.

That may have made some sense after a 30% drop in the S&P 500. But it doesn’t following a rebound rally that’s taken stocks to breakeven (or better) for the year.

Retail investors tend to get bullish at the wrong times. This looks like one of them. And if there’s one thing history teaches us, it’s that it never ends well.

Disclaimer: This article represents the author’s opinion and should not be considered investment or trading advice from CCN.com. Unless otherwise noted, the author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Show comments
Andrew Packer @AndrewTPacker

U.S.-based money manager and financial writer with a focus on the stock market, options trades, real estate, commodities, and an interest in cryptocurrency and politics. Questions, comments, or snide remarks? Send 'em to apacker@gmail.com

More of: federal reserveWarren Buffett

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It