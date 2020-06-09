The Last of Us Part 2 has a hefty day 1 patch coming, beyond the required 100 GB minimum. | Source: Naughty Dog

June 9, 2020 5:15 PM UTC

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

A new 4.0 GB The Last of Us Part II update guarantees a photo mode at launch, but also add to an already hefty install size.
Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
  • Naughty Dog has pushed out a new patch for The Last of Us Part II.
  • The update weighs in at 4.0 GB adding to the game’s already hefty 78 GB install size.
  • The patch includes a photo mode alongside other new features and general bug fixes.

Although a strict embargo muzzles the press until June 12, this hasn’t stopped news of a hefty The Last of Us Part II day-one patch slipping through the cracks.

4.0 GB Patch

According to a new report, Update 1.01 will add to the already chunky size of Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated game with an extra 4.0 GB download.

The Last of Us Part II requires a roomy 100 GB of free space on PS4 to install, making it the PlayStation’s biggest exclusive yet. At least, that’s according to official PlayStation documentation.

Those lucky enough to have review copies note the game tallies up to a slightly more palatable 78 GB when installed without the patch.

A user on the Resetera gaming forum reckons the game weighs in at 93 before compression, before settling down to 78 GB after decompression.

Players should expect a chunky day-one patch. | Source: PlayStation

It’s unclear to what size it swells with the patch factored in. With still another ten days until release, we can’t discount yet another patch to pad it out even more.

Those opting for digital copies might be in for quite the download marathon when the game drops on June 19.

We’re unlikely to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-style storage space guzzling (200 GB and counting), but The Last of Us Part II remains one of the greediest PS4 exclusives to date.

The Last of Us Part II Photo Mode and More

As for what’s in the patch, the notes say it includes a selection of new features. These include a photo mode (unsurprising for a Naughty Dog game), model viewer, and concept art gallery.

Here are the full patch notes:

New Features: Photo Mode, Concept Art Gallery, Model Viewer
General bug fixes and improvements
Additional accessibility options

In other The Last of Us Part II news, Naughty Dog is in yet more hot water after a musician accused the developer of copying her music in the most recent trailer for the game.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

