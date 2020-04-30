Already Delayed and Spoiled, The Last of Us Part II Also Needs 100 GB

The Last of Us Part II pre-orders are once again available on the PlayStation site.

The listing notes that the game requires a chunky 100 GB minimum of free storage space to install.

By install size, The Last of Us Part II is now the largest to PS4 exclusive to date.

After a brief stint in ‘indefinitely delayed’ purgatory, The Last of Us Part II is back on the PlayStation site with some new details about storage requirements.

Interested parties can now once again lay down cash for a pre-order in the hope that PlayStation won’t issue sweeping refunds as it did earlier this month. With already three delays in tow, PlayStation and Naughty Dog will be eager to meet the new June 19 release date.

You’ll Need Over 100 GB to Install The Last of Us Part II

Sony has freshly reinstated a pre-order listing on the PlayStation site. Nestled among the usual litany of blurbs designed to prod a pre-order out of players are details about the hard drive space required to install The Last of Us Part II.

Naughty Dog’s action-adventure will require a chunky 100 GB of free PlayStation 4 storage space to install. According to the small print, that’s the minimum required to install The Last of Us Part II. A day-one patch could see that figure jump up at least a few GBs at launch. The listing also reconfirms that the physical edition comes housing two stacked Blu-ray disc.

Ever-Larger Install File Sizes

While we’ve grown accustomed to ever-larger file sizes, most recently with Call of Duty: Warzone’s greedy 200 GB, 100 GB makes The Last of Us Part II the largest PlayStation 4 exclusive to date. By comparison, 2018’s God Of War looks comparatively pedestrian with a light 50 GB minimum storage space requirement.

I’m all for better high-definition textures and basking in the glow of graphically impressive vistas. But ever-larger install files do take their toll. Especially for those limited to a sketchy broadband connection and a PlayStation 4 armed with a 500GB hard drive.

With Ghost of Tsushima now penciled in for release on June 17, a month later than initially planned, it will be interesting to see how Sucker Punch Production’s latest effort stacks up to The Last of Us Part II’s 100 GB requirement.