The Dixie Chicks Are Sparking a Rural Evolution – Liberals Should Join Them

The Dixie Chicks have removed the word “Dixie” from their name.

The Chicks deemed it to be an insensitive word associated with the confederacy.

As rural America reaches more progressive milestones, city liberals need to clean up their act, too.

We can all agree that city dwellers and coastal elites consider themselves the most ‘woke.’ But thanks to changes ushered in by The Dixie Chicks and NASCAR, they might have some company.

City liberals beware. If our rural friends do end up generally becoming more sensitive to the mistreatment of ‘others,’ they will have you beat.

Not only will they be ‘woke,’ but they will also be ‘kind.’

That’s a rare combination that has eluded most of the far left.

The Dixie Chicks Change Their Tune

The Dixie Chicks have made the ultimate sacrifice. They gave themselves a terrible band name in the name of progress. They will now simply be known as “The Chicks.”

Does it sound like a middle-school girl band from the 90s? Yes. But did their original name have ties to the confederacy? Yes, apparently.

But The Dixie Chicks aren’t afraid of change. You might remember back in 2003 when they were exiled from the country music establishment for speaking out against George W. Bush and the Iraq War.

Although they’ve become leaders of progressive thought in country music, they aren’t even the first band to change their name this month.

Lady Antebellum changed their name to “Lady A,” two weeks ago. “Antebellum,” they said, was a southern style home associated with the slavery era.

They join other country stars such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Eric Church, who’ve started to embrace progressive ideas.

Even NASCAR Gets on Board

You know the world is changing when NASCAR makes sweeping changes. In a move that’s on a Dixie Chicks – Iraq War level of disruption, NASCAR banned confederate flags from their events.

Sure, they’ll lose some fans. But NASCAR, if anyone, knows the advantages of cutting dead-weight.

And even though the Bubba Wallace noose drama became a controversial topic, NASCAR showed up in a big way.

Liberals Need Country Ideals for Balance

Let’s hope these shifts usher in changes for the general rural population. Of course, there are plenty of awakened people that live in the sticks. But, generally speaking, rigid, antiquated ideas of race and sexuality have thrived in the rural bubble.

The good news is that once they accept you, country folks are generally kind and laid back.

These are qualities that have eluded the current left-wing conglomerate.

In the rush to ensure everyone is treated fairly, liberals can be downright hateful. Their use of shaming, ‘canceling,’ and virtue signaling has been somewhat effective. But if we’re ever going to move forward together, they need to know when to relax and engage in nuanced conversation.

Both groups are due for an evolution.

Now that we have role models like the Dixie Chicks, who can toe both sides of the line, maybe everyone can finally start talking.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.