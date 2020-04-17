Thank Crysis for That Gorgeous ‘Wide-Linear’ World in Uncharted 4

Developer Crytek confirmed yesterday that a remaster of sci-fi shooter Crysis is on the way.

The game is fondly remembered for the freedom afforded players through mechanics and the game’s steep system requirements.

A former Naughty Dog designer has revealed that Crysis was influential on Uncharted 4’s level design.

After some teasing and an unfortunate leak courtesy of the meta data on the game’s official site, developer Crytek announced yesterday that a remastered version of the 2007’s seminal sci-fi first-person shooter, Crysis, is on the way.

Crysis Remastered Is Coming

Citing incredible demand from fans of the original, Crytek is bringing Crysis Remastered to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and, rather surprisingly, to Nintendo Switch.

Much like the original, Crysis Remastered is widely expected to be quite the looker thanks to high-quality textures and ray tracing.

Both players and critics alike lauded Crysis for its stellar mechanics, sandbox freedom, and graphical qualities. Fans also widely remember the game as one of the most demanding for its time.

Due to the steep system requirements, Crysis forced many to upgrade their machines to reach reasonable performance. This led to to the now infamous ‘But can it run Crysis?’ meme, which has naturally resurfaced with news of the remaster.

As it stands, we don’t have a firm release window other than an unhelpfully vague ‘Coming Soon.’

Influential On Uncharted 4

Among the reactions to the news was a rather revelatory nugget from Naughty Dog alumni James Cooper. Taking to Twitter in the wake of Crytek’s announcement, Cooper revealed that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’s level design drew heavily from Crysis.

Really excited to hear about Crysis Remastered, I have fond memories of working on the original console port. Its sandbox approach to gameplay later became hugely influential on my ‘wide-linear’ level design in Uncharted 4 and beyond.

Cooper also provided some screenshots of both Uncharted 4 and Crysis to stress the point. It’s easy to see the similarities between the two titles when sifting through the images. The verdant worlds, steep ridges, and expansive jungles in Uncharted 4 bear an uncanny resemblance to those found in Crysis.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.