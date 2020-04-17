Crysis Remastered Officially Announced, but When Is a New Game Coming Out?

Crytek officially announces Crysis Remastered, but fans of the series want to know when a new Crysis game is going to be released.
Crytek confirmed the leaks and rumors by announcing Crysis Remastered on Twitter. The original first-person shooter game was received incredibly positive by critics in 2007.
Fans and critics loved the game’s sci-fi gameplay, which allows them to take down aliens wearing an advanced exoskeleton. The exoskeletons, which are called Nanosuits, also give the player character abilities such as making them stronger or nearly invisible.
This gameplay will all be available, with better graphics, in Crysis Remastered. It will be coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this summer. The remaster is being developed by Saber Interactive, the team that also brought The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Nintendo Switch.
Crysis Remastered will likely look great, but the biggest question that fans were asking on social media was when they would get a new Crysis game.
The responses to the Crysis tweet show fans disappointed that a new Crysis hasn’t been announced. The teaser trailer for Crysis Remastered also confirmed that fans really want to play Crysis 4. Some of the comments used in the video are from fans asking about the next game in the series.
It’s unclear if that is what Crytek is planning. However, the response to Crysis Remastered shows that there is a considerable number of people who would like to buy it.
