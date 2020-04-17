Crysis Remastered Officially Announced, but When Is a New Game Coming Out?

Crytek officially announces Crysis Remastered after teasing the game on social media.

The first-person shooter game will have higher-quality textures and art assets to give it a “major visual upgrade.”

However, the only thing that fans are asking is when is a new Crysis game coming out?

Crytek confirmed the leaks and rumors by announcing Crysis Remastered on Twitter. The original first-person shooter game was received incredibly positive by critics in 2007.

Crysis Remastered Teaser Released

Fans and critics loved the game’s sci-fi gameplay, which allows them to take down aliens wearing an advanced exoskeleton. The exoskeletons, which are called Nanosuits, also give the player character abilities such as making them stronger or nearly invisible.

This gameplay will all be available, with better graphics, in Crysis Remastered. It will be coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this summer. The remaster is being developed by Saber Interactive, the team that also brought The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered will likely look great, but the biggest question that fans were asking on social media was when they would get a new Crysis game.

Crysis Fans Want a New Game

The responses to the Crysis tweet show fans disappointed that a new Crysis hasn’t been announced. The teaser trailer for Crysis Remastered also confirmed that fans really want to play Crysis 4. Some of the comments used in the video are from fans asking about the next game in the series.

It’s unclear if that is what Crytek is planning. However, the response to Crysis Remastered shows that there is a considerable number of people who would like to buy it.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.