Taylor Swift Loves to Play the Victim, But She’s Not Always Innocent

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of a reignited feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Swift and West’s beef from 2016 is center-stage again thanks to the full, unedited leaked phone call.

The singer constantly butts heads with other stars while playing innocent. It’s getting old.

Taylor Swift has hit the headlines again, and as usual, it isn’t for her chart-topping success. The “Shake It Off” singer is in the middle of yet another bitter war of words with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. We’re definitely not “Out of the Woods” yet.

It all stems from West’s use of the word “b****” and reference of Taylor in his 2016 song “Famous.” The full, unedited phone call has been leaked, and Kimye and Swift are at loggerheads again.

Taylor believes it proves she never consented to the lyric, while Kim and Kanye think it vindicates them. The madness never ends.

Every public figure is going to suffer a scandal or two, but Swift seems to be riding this cash cow all the way to the bank.

It might not sound like it, but I’m a Taylor fan, honest. If I saw my friends embroiled in mess after trifling mess, I would call them out on it, so let’s get real for a second.

Taylor Swift’s Bad Reputation

Doesn’t it seem a little coincidental that Taylor has had very public feuds with some of the biggest names in the industry over the last decade?

Her issues with Kanye stem back to the infamous mic-grabbing incident in 2009 when Swift was just a fledgling pop star. We can almost let her off that humiliation. After all, she was young, stupid, and naive.

Then came the reported rift between Taylor and another music titan, Katy Perry, in 2014. This spat was over dancers that chose to leave Taylor’s tour midway to join Perry on the road. If it all sounds like completely boring, inconsequential BS to you, then you’re not alone.

It just begs the question, why did the entire world have to know about it? It wasn’t Katy Perry who gave an interview about the subject. Taylor Swift picked the perfect moment to spout the nonsense to the tabloids, incidentally, right before the drop of her fifth album. Funny that.

Talking to Rolling Stone, Swift didn’t name any names but made it clear who she was talking about.

She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.

If they ever do a “Mean Girls” reboot, Swift is a shoo-in to play Regina George.

Taylor Points the Finger But Doesn’t Take Any Blame

Fast forward a couple of years, and the two stars kissed and made up. Are we happy that females are no longer at each other’s throats? Darn tootin’. We just don’t care about the entire scenario, and yet, like the mindless masses we are, we consume the story and know all about it.

Therein lies the manipulating magic of the media, friends.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Prior to mending fences with Perry, Swift got into it with Kanye and Kim over the lyrics to “Famous” and also fell out with manager to the stars Scooter Braun when he purchased the rights to her back catalog. Despite it being a perfectly fair and legal deal, this hit the headlines too… because Taylor spoke about it.

Add these tabloid-worthy battles to her string of failed, high-profile romances, and it’s easy to see that Taylor isn’t as innocent as she makes out. Did Kim and Kanye do her dirty? Sure.

But Taylor, sometimes, you’ve got to look back at a pattern and realize there’s one common denominator here. You.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.