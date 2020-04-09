Stephen Colbert Is Obsessed with the Trump Briefings ‘No One Cares About’

Stephen Colbert is one of several media “personalities” who make their living almost entirely from bashing President Trump.

He repeatedly claims that “no one cares” about Trump and his briefings, then proceeds to base his entire routine around the president!

Without President Trump, almost no one would care about Stephen Colbert.

Another episode of The Late Show brought another outburst from host Stephen Colbert about President Donald Trump.

Yeah, that guy that he repeatedly tells us he doesn’t care about.

The truth is, talking heads like Stephen Colbert base their entire routine around what President Trump does and says. Without him, they’d be lucky to have half the audience they enjoy.

Stephen Colbert betrays his true feelings about Trump

Filming The Late Show from his house as the country remains in lockdown, Colbert was up to his usual antics.

Bashing President Trump:

One thing I have not been missing is Donald Trump. And yet, he persists.

No, Stephen. You persist! President Trump is required to address the masses. It’s kinda part of his job description.

But you could simply self-isolate, and give everyone a break from your tired routine.

Trump called out ABC’s Jonathan Karl; Stephen Colbert wasn’t happy

Trump calling out ABC News Jonathan Karl as a “third-rate reporter” who will “never make it” seemed to particularly bother Colbert, who went on to rant:

What is wrong with him? Look, for the record, this inspector general started under Bill Clinton, served eight years for George W. Bush, eight years for Barack Obama.

Colbert then stopped, collected himself, and commented:

You know what? Who gives a sh*t?

That’s an easy question to answer, Stephen.

You. You give a sh*t. And so do all of the knuckleheads who tune in to your show to laugh at your latest pathetic zingers at the president’s expense.

It’s so bad even Trump fans are tuning in to watch Colbert’s rage

Look, I understand. You need eyeballs. Without people watching, your network would drop you like a bad habit.

I also understand that there’s a sizeable audience for cheap laughs at the expense of President Trump.

John Oliver does a similar routine. Yeah, he’s got that British thing going on, but we’re basically watching two berks in glasses talk nonsense.

Initially, your routine angered Trump supporters. Not anymore. Your silly antics where you launch into faux rage has become weirdly funny, in a sad kind of way.

Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump are more alike than you’d think

The icing on the cake came when Colbert said this:

Trump doesn’t understand that no one cares about these hissy fits anymore. All of the drama no longer plays to the camera, sir, not even to your own supporters.

It’s supremely ironic because the exact same thing can be said about Stephen Colbert. His entire show, each and every episode, has become incredibly formulaic. And he knows it.

That’s why, no matter how annoyed and fed up he pretends to be about President Trump, he’ll never ignore him.

Without Trump, Stephen Colbert as we know him would cease to exist.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.