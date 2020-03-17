Stephen Colbert’s Bathtub Monologue Ruined Coronavirus’ Only Silver Lining

The Late Show recorded its final episode last week with no studio audience and one guest before going into a coronavirus lockdown.

It had been joined on the shelf by television staples such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Despite all the cancellations, Colbert was on our televisions as always come his regular time slot.

The terrible effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to ripple across the world. But if there was a silver lining, it was that Stephen Colbert would be gone from our televisions for a while.

It’s bad enough isolating yourself to a world of Netflix, tea, and biscuits, but having to put up with Stephen Colbert too? Give me a break.

So I was relieved to see him take a sabbatical as many other television shows have done.

I should have known better.

The problem with Stephen Colbert

That Stephen Colbert decided to broadcast a show from his bathroom shouldn’t surprise you.

The show is all about him, after all. Why would he need guests? Or even a live audience?

Colbert kicked off proceedings by ironically claiming the big story tonight was all of us:

Welcome to my bathroom. I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of The Late Show. The big story tonight is all you people. People all over America have hunkered down in their own houses to ride out the coronavirus. The CDC is saying this might go on for the next eight weeks. So get comfortable. And try to look on the bright side, you’re finally going to get a chance to binge-watch all that toilet paper you bought.

Hilarious, right? Yeah, not so much.

Without Trump, he Is Just an Angry Man in a Bathtub

Bathtub monologue or not, it wouldn’t be an episode of The Late Show without taking shots at President Trump.

And although there was no audience to laugh at his idiotic jokes, Colbert didn’t disappoint.

He attacked Trump for his administration’s shifting stance on the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its advice about how to contain the spread of COVID-19:

Did you hear that? Don’t get together in groups of more than ten people. This important information coming from the coronavirus task force, which has 21 members. This is actually a good math lesson for all those kids now being home-schooled. Question, if the coronavirus task force has 21 members, but groups aren’t allowed to contain more than ten people, how many more months are we going to have to be eating Chef Boyardee?

You get the idea.

The most ironic thing about Stephen Colbert’s Trump hatred

I always smile when I hear people like Stephen Colbert or John Oliver claiming they want Trump ousted from the White House.

Without Trump to bash, these guys would be less relevant than they already are. President Trump is their cash cow.

Regardless, last night’s Late Show was almost perfect. It had no guest, no band, and no audience.

Let’s hope next time we have no Stephen Colbert.

