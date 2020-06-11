Feeding off a logo and a new controller can only last so long for some eager fans. | Source: YouTube/PlayStation

Posted in: Gaming
Published:
June 11, 2020 1:40 PM UTC

Sony’s Big PS5 Reveal Has Triggered Some Cringy Fanboy Behavior

Ahead of Sony's big PS5 games showcase later today, fans are losing sleep as they struggle to keep a lid on their excitement.
Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
  • Sony will host the long-awaited PS5 showcase later on today.
  • Ahead of the event, fans are struggling to keep their excitement in check and are losing sleep as a consequence.
  • Anticipation levels are being compared to those experienced ahead of Christmas morning.

Ahead of Sony’s big PS5 blowout later today, fans are reporting losing sleep.

The excitement has ramped up to the point that some gamers are struggling to squash swirling thoughts of what games Sony will showcase and let the sweet embrace of restful slumber take hold.

PS5 are struggling to sleep ahead of today’s showcase. | Image source: PlayStation

PS5 Fans Losing Sleep

Over on the PS5 subreddit, which is awash with activity from speculative takes to trolls baiting with news of yet another postponement, there’s a growing number of excitedly-penned posts detailing the sleep-deprived hours leading up to Sony’s big reveal.

One Redditor explains:

I can’t even fall asleep I’m too excited…For real this anticipation is killing me

Others have chimed in to share similar experiences:

Who is trying to sleep in til PS5 event starts? I’m trying to sleep longer so time til the event will appear to go by faster for me, but it is 4am my current time and I’m too damn excited to sleep now. This is going to be a long 9 hours.

It is 5.34am here in the United Kingdom, and I am lying in bed, I cannot get my eyes to stay closed.

Sony isn’t expected to unveil it’s next-gen hardware during the event, beyond the ‘DualSense’ controller. | Source: PlayStation

Those lucky enough to catch a few short hours of shuteye ahead of the PS5 event recount a fretful night:

That’s exactly what happened to me. Woke up thrice despite sleeping late.

Just Like Christmas

Some compare their excitement for today’s PS5 showcase to the anticipatory jitters felt ahead of Christmas morning:

I am legit more excited today than I was Christmas Eve last year.

Man me too. The only struggle that for me the event ends at 11pm and I have my driving exam the next day at 7am, so I have to get up around 6am. I guess I need an extra coffee tomorrow morning.

And, of course, a few jumped in to inject some much-needed levity:

Christmas Eve? I’m in my 30s, I get more excited doing a grocery shop and filling the fridge than I do for christmas.

At the risk of sharing already widely disseminated information, Sony’s PS5 showcase kick starts later today at 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST/ 9 pm BST.

We’ll be on hand to offer timely reactions and analysis of everything that transpires.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Show comments
Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

More of: PlayStation 5

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

No Man’s Sky Is About to Become the Next Minecraft (Yes, Really)

Dow Crashes Despite Fed’s Bullish Stock Market Assist – What Gives?

Call of Duty is Out of Excuses With Outrageous 200 GB Modern Warfare

Why Trump’s ‘Power Games’ Risk 2020’s Final Stock Market Beatdown

Don’t Tempt Rockstar Into Re-Releasing a $70 Third-Gen GTA V

Everyone Thinks They’re Warren Buffett Just Before the Stock Market Bubble Pops

Boeing Stock Rally Stalls as Deliveries Plunge to 60-Year Low

What 50,000 PlayStation 5 Emojis Tell Us About the Next-Gen Console War

Why Kim Kardashian May Be the Kiss of Death for the Coty Brand

Ford’s Latest News Exposes Why Nikola Stock Is Such a Stupid Bet

This Is Why the Dow Jones Was So Dizzyingly Volatile Today

The Death of the American Shopping Mall Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?