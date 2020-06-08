The long-awaited PlayStation 5 event might finally happen on Thursday June 11. | Source: Twitch Screenshot

Published:
June 8, 2020 4:56 PM UTC

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

It looks like a Twitch ad blunder has revealed the rescheduled PS5 event date ahead of an official announcement from Sony.
Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
  • Sony’s rescheduled PS5 event will reportedly take place on Thursday, June 11.
  • The news surfaced courtesy of a Twitch ad, seemingly aired ahead of an official announcement from Sony.
  • The showcase will focus on upcoming PS5 games, including a selection of first-party and third-party titles.

According to an ad currently airing on the Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform, Sony plans to host its postponed PS5 showcase this Thursday.

Sony initially planned to host the PS5 last week, but opted to delay the broadcast to allow space for ‘more important voices’ in the wake of the anti-racist protests sweeping the US.

Twitch Spills The Beans

The ad borrows the same shadowy DualSense controller slowly coming into focus with a few close up shots thrown in as well. It reveals that ‘The Future of Gaming’ will air on Thursday, June 11, at 9 BST/1 PM PT.

A growing number of people have reported seeing the add, including reputable sources like Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad, and known Twitter insider Nibellion.

PS5 event reportedly rescheduled for June 11. Source: Twitter
Twitch ad blunder spills the beans. Source: Twitter

Additionally, a growing number of Redditors are starting to report the ad on the PS5 Subreddit to the extent that moderators have taken to removing similarly-themed posts due to their abundance.

As it stands, there’s little to suggest it isn’t genuine.

Sony has yet to share the new date on any of its social channels. It looks like Twitch has jumped the gun and revealed the rescheduled date ahead of time. We expect a PlayStation.Blog post to follow shortly.

PS5 Game Showcase

As CEO Jim Ryan explained last month when Sony first announced the event, the Japanese gaming giant will focus on a roster of games heading to PS5.

We will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

Expected titles include a raft of first-party PlayStation titles, including Horizon Zero Dawn 2, as well as a rumored remake of From Software’s Bloodborne for PS5.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

