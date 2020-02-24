Sonic the Hedgehog’s $200 Million Haul Proves It’s Time to Make This Movie Next

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has broken box office records for a video game adaptation.

It has made nearly as much money in ten days as the entire box office run of Detective Pikachu.

It is finally time to turn Crash and Spyro into movie franchises too.

With $200 million in the books already, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is on the verge of becoming the most successful video game adaptation of all time.

After just ten days in theaters, it’s nearly surpassed Detective Pikachu’s entire box office haul. That’s insane.

And it may just change how Hollywood views the gaming industry.

The Sonic Movie Was the Perfect Proving Ground for 90s Mascots

Sonic the Hedgehog was the perfect proving ground for 90s gaming mascots.

It’s easy to forget just how popular the franchise was back in the day. In some regions, Sonic even rivaled Mario. Hell, in the U.K., he was voted favorite video game character in 2008, two years after he starred in one of the worst games of all time.

If a Sonic movie couldn’t succeed, any other 90s mascot would likely be dead in the water.

But for all the pre-release controversy, it did succeed. It proved once and for all that gaming franchises can thrive on the silver screen. And there are a few more 90s gaming icons who deserve the Hollywood treatment next.

Filmmakers should start with Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon. Maybe both at the same time.

Why Crash and Spyro Deserve the Hollywood Treatment

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon still hold special places in the hearts of the PS1 generation. Just look at how well both recent remakes actually sold. Translate that to movie terms, and we might have something which could replicate the success of the Sonic movie.

Crash and Spyro already have a long history together, having starred in crossover games in the past. Those games may not have set the bar for either franchise, but they set a precedent for a crossover movie.

Neither Crash nor Spyro is as beloved as Sonic. But the two of them together may have as much – and possibly more – pulling power than the blue hedgehog.

As long as it was well written, it could make a killing. Of course, when it comes to video game adaptations, quality screenwriting remains a pretty big caveat.

