Ryan Phillippe Shaded Ellen DeGeneres And I’m Here For All Of It

During a recent jog around Hollywood, Ryan Phillippe shaded Ellen DeGeneres.

The A-list actor mocked her “be kind” mantra while standing in front of her poster.

The truth about DeGeneres has been exposed, and there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle.

Ellen DeGeneres is not having a good year.

After an expose all but crumbled her toxic empire — and revealed, once and for all, her truly greedy and malicious nature — A-list celebrities are finally taking their swipes at the one-time indomitable television host.

Ryan Phillippe, best known perhaps for his role on “Cruel Intentions,” is perhaps the first A-lister to take a public swipe against DeGeneres, and frankly, I’m here for it. All of it.

Ellen DeGeneres Hasn’t Lived Up To Her “Be Kind” Motto

For most of her career, Ellen DeGeneres has had a “Be Kind” motto that has — wrongly — translated into people believing that she, too, was a kind human being that genuinely cared about the welfare of others.

It didn’t take long for the truth about her to be exposed, however.

Sensing an opportunity, Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram to mock DeGeneres in a story that has since been deleted. Screenshots, however, are forever, and you can see him mocking DeGeneres in the screenshot below.

Ouch. That hurt my feelings and it wasn’t even directed at me.

It’s What She Deserves

There’s a school of thought that suggests that one shouldn’t kick another when s/he is down. And there’s some truth to that, especially if the “down” person in question is an otherwise nice person who fell on some hard times.

That, however, does not describe Ellen DeGeneres, as you can see in the video below.

She’s a cruel person, she always was a cruel person, and she will always be a cruel person. She well deserves every ounce of shade being thrown her way.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.