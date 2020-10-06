Anne Heche Dated a Kinder Ellen DeGeneres – What Went Wrong?

Anne Heche reveals that during her time dating Ellen DeGeneres, she lost movie deals because they were together.

She claims Ellen inspired a change in the industry and promoted equality.

This is the Ellen we need back, not the one that’s surrounded by controversy and scandal.

Remember the Ellen DeGeneres, who inspired “Come out with Ellen” parties? How about the comedian who was fired from her own sitcom just because she announced she was gay, or the woman who championed the fight for LGBTQ equality?

Where is she now? I can’t seem to find that person with all this scandal going on.

Anne Heche is reminding us that, at one point, there was a kinder Ellen. But something happened to her along the way.

Anne Heche Appreciates All That Ellen DeGeneres Did

When Heche met DeGeneres in 1997, she says it was life-changing. When they started dating, Heche decided to bring DeGeneres as her date to the premiere of her film, “Volcano.” They told her she’d lose her Fox contract.

At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.

DeGeneres had warned her this would happen because she’d gone through it with her sitcom, “Ellen.” Eventually, Heche was fired from her multi-million dollar contract and did not make a film for ten years.

Ellen DeGeneres' Fight for Equality Ellen DeGeneres made history as the first openly gay lead character on TV—and she's been changing the world ever since. Posted by MAKERS on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Heche isn’t blaming DeGeneres. She actually cherishes her time with her.

Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her.

There’s no doubt that Ellen has been a pioneer in fighting for equality. But we can’t overlook the overwhelming amount of people who have come forward to voice their concerns about working with her.

What Happened Between Ellen’s Heche Days And Now?

The biggest thing that has happened to DeGeneres since breaking up with Heche is “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” At the start, it gave her an outlet to promote change and tell her story, which was great.

She probably started as a kind person, but as she got more popular, the fame clearly got to her. She’s had allegations against her starting as far back as 2007.

So what happened to her when she started her show? She famously closed out each episode with, “be kind to one another,” yet she wasn’t kind to her staff.

When she addresses the controversy she seems to blame everyone but herself. She’s paying the price because her ratings are in the dumps.

Maybe did the show for money and doesn’t even enjoy it. According to her staff’s accounts, she seems bitter behind the character she claims to be acting out. After a while, she was just trying to spur the show on by doing things that would get noticed.

We’ll never know how she was able to go from promoting gay rights to being one of Hollywood’s meanest celebrities. The truth will probably only make things worse. She should have practiced what she preached and continued to be an activist instead of trying to be the world’s most popular talk show host.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.