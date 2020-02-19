Rest Easy Gamers, Biomutant Isn’t Dead and Buried – It’s Coming

Experiment 101 confirms Biotmutant is well and truly alive.

The statement suggests the game is in final stages of development.

Experiment 101 says it will publish a release date once the game is ready.

Biomutant developer, Experiment 101, took to Twitter earlier today to reassure worried fans that the game is well and truly alive and still in development.

Biomutant Hasn’t Been Cancelled

In the statement, the Stockholm-based developer explains that the Biomutant team is ‘working harder and more focused’ than ever. Thanking fans for their ongoing support, Experiment 1001 confirmed Biomutant is in the final stages of development, but warned that the finishing line is not quite yet on the horizon.

It reads;

As some of you might understand or know, the work involved in finishing a game is long, challenging and unpredictable. The sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant adds to said effort. We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it.

The news puts to bed rumors that surfaced earlier this month of a Mar. 17, 2020, release date. Retailers Instant Gaming and ShopTo listed the March release date leading many fans to expect an imminent release.

A Lack of Communication

While reassuring fans that the game is still in development may seem like an oddity, it makes sense in the context of Biomutant.

The game was first announced back in 2017 to considerable fanfare from both the press and gamers. Yet, owing mainly to the small size of the twenty-person development team and the scope of the game, Experiment 1010 has delayed Biomutant multiple times since.

Despite appearing at last year’s E3, Experiment 101’s Biomutant social media activity has ground to halt in the past six months, leaving many expecting the worst. Uncommunicative developers are generally a bad sign.

Today’s tweet will buoy those intrigued by Biomutant’s ‘post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable’, but we remain none the wiser when it comes to a release date.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.