Radical PS5 Special Editions are Coming – And Sony Has Its Blueprint

Sony confirmed yesterday that special edition variants of the PS5 are in the works.

Fans have produced mock-ups offering a ballpark idea of what we could expect to see from Sony.

Concepts include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, and more.

Yesterday, news emerged that Sony is working to push out special edition versions of its next-gen PS5 console alongside an all-black variant.

The comments from PlayStation’s VP of UX design Matt MacLaurin ignited speculation about what shape these themed limited-edition PS5s could look like.

In particular, MacLaurin pointed to his excitement at the prospect of Horizon Forbidden West version. It sounds like Sony will take inspiration from exclusives set to arrive on the console in the future.

Notably, MacLaurin stated:

You will definitely be seeing special editions. This is also customizable in ways previous gens weren’t..While this is the flagship / reference, you can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions.

Fan-Made PS5 Special Edition Concepts

Not wasting any time, would-be PS5 owners have mocked-up concept designs. While these are fan-made and may differ quite drastically from the final product, they offer a ballpark idea of what we could expect to see from Sony.

Much of these surface-level re-designs concentrate on the contoured outer shell of the PS5. The large white panels that encase the powerful hardware inside the console acting as a blank canvas for fans to spruce up the console. Similarly, the white components of the DualSense controller are used to accentuate the design of the console.

The Last of Us, God of War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Miles Morales

The most basic concepts retain the PS5’s white shell and stamp it with familiar iconography from specific games. Examples include The Last of Us Part II and God of War.

Given that these are PS4 exclusive and have already released (or are on the cusp of releasing), it’s unlikely Sony will ever offer these in any official capacity. Nevertheless, it’s a good measure of potential and may hint at the ‘customization’ options MacLaurin alluded to yesterday.

A fan has also produced an all-black Assassin’s Creed Valhalla variant emblazoned with the series iconic hidden blade. The LED lighting up the console’s inner tranche features a teal hue. It’s the very same one that has dominated Ubisoft’s marketing for the game to date. It’s unclear whether the PS5’s lighting will be customizable. But, if it is, this opens up a lot of potential for further customization.

Other mock-ups include a concept dedicated to Insomniac Games’ newly-announced Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Mortal Kombat 11. There’s also an off-brand, yellow Pikachu-inspired design, which we can safely say won’t ever see the light of day.