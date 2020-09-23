PS5 UI May Finally Get a Reveal, Thanks to Japanese ‘VTubers’

Sony has announced ‘Try! PlayStation 5 on YouTube Gaming Week.’

Top Japanese creators will share their impressions after spending some time with the PS5.

We’ll likely see a first look at the console’s UI.

We’ve seen the console, learned the price, parted with our cash for pre-orders, and marveled at gameplay footage, but we’ve yet to get any real sense of navigating through the PS5 menus or the new features of the console’s revamped UI.

Apart from a brief seconds-long teaser during June’s Future of Gaming Showcase, we’ve seen nothing. We may not have to wait all that long, though.

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan announced today that it is teaming up with YouTube for the ‘Try! PlayStation 5 on YouTube Gaming Week’ to showcase footage and impressions from select top Japanese content creators lucky enough to have landed some hands-on time with the PS5.

Sony says more information about what games on show will arrive beforehand. The embargo on the videos is set to lift Sunday, Oct. 4th at 6 pm JST/10 am BST/2 am PST. They will be released sequentially from that time onward.

PlayStation Japan also noted other popular creators would land a chance to experience the PS5 in the lead up to launch. It’s more than likely we’ll see similar initiatives in other regions before long.

Although not explicitly stated as part of the videos, this format would be an ideal way to showcase the PS5’s UI. We’d be surprised if Sony omitted the UI from the hands-on, and creators don’t share their thoughts on the matter in their respective videos.

It will also be interesting to see the console other than in curated press shots from Sony. Impressions on the size and feel of the DualSense controller, and, hopefully, some good news about how noisy the machine is to alleviate fears we may be in for a repeat of the jet engine-level decibel-churning PS4, wouldn’t go amiss.