PS5 Controller Earns Gushing Praise from Doom Eternal Publisher

The claim bodes well for those apprehensive of the transition from the familiar DualShock 4 to the DualSense.

According to none other than Bethesda’s very own Pete Hines, the PlayStation 5’s freshly-unveiled DualSense controller will make you forget the DualShock 4.

That’s quite the tip of the hat coming from Bethesda Softworks’ long-standing senior vice president of global marketing and communications. As everyone and their uncle reacted to Sony’s surprise announcement and the hyper-modern design of the DualSense, the Bethesda man weighed in on Twitter with his two cents.

An executive at one of the biggest publishers on the planet, Hines was lucky enough to try out the DualSense:

I’ve gotten to try the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on this thing and was very impressed. I think games are gonna do some really cool things with them.

Nothing all that surprising here; you’d expect some improvements in a next-gen piece of kit. The haptic feedback – which promises a more immersive tactile feel to games – and the tension-mimicking adaptive triggers align with Sony’s plan for a significant generational leap.

Exponentially Better Than the DualShock 4

When asked how it compared to the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller – in particular, if the DualSense felt different – Hines delivered a far bolder verdict. High praise that perfectly illustrates what the DualSense should feel like in the hands of the player come Holiday 2020.

You sort of immediately forget about a PS4 controller. I went back and forth between them, and you immediately just want to use the PS5.

The DualShock 4 certainly isn’t perfect. But through sheer force of habit or simple preference, many PlayStation 4 owners have grown fond of the controller. To learn that the DualSense will reportedly offer such a seamless transition is undoubtedly great to hear.

Now, we just need to patiently wait for Sony to unveil the box that comes alongside.

