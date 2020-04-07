The PS5 Controller Is Here, and It Looks Freaking Awesome

Sony has finally begun revealing details about the PS5 that the average gamer actually cares about.

The latest drop is the design for the new system’s controllers, the DualSense.

This new controller design is not only sleek and modern-looking, but it hasn’t lost sight of the DualShock’s iconic design.

Official details about the PS5 are starting to come down the line, and not just via boring technical breakdowns by Mark Cerny. Today, seemingly out of nowhere, Sony released the official design for the PS5 controller.

And it looks pretty freaking cool:

PS5’s DualSense Is a Next-Level Game Controller

The biggest surprise is that Sony is dropping the “DualShock” name for the first time since the PS1 era. Yet the new gamepad, dubbed the DualSense, manages to keep the spirit of the original product line alive, which is a nice touch.

The PS5 controller has a ton of exciting features, beginning with haptic feedback:

We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller. This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.

If this feature works anywhere near as well as it sounds like it’s going to, then the possibilities could be endless. Imagine being able to feel the weight behind combat, or the impact of fighting while damaged.

I can’t wait to actually get my hands on a DualSense.

Sony Retained the ‘Share’ Button… Sort Of

Longtime PlayStation fans will be happy to hear that the “Share” button’s functionality will be retained. This useful feature lets you capture and share gameplay footage. The PS5’s new controller will feature something similar, although it does come with a twist.

The new “Create” button will apparently offer the same capabilities as its predecessor, although Sony has yet to reveal actual details. If we’re lucky, it might include a more powerful suite of editing features for gameplay capture.

The DualSense is an exciting development for the PS5. Not only does it have some impressive features, but it looks downright attractive. The design is slick and modern, yet it captures the essence of the previous DualShock series of controllers.

Now we just have to wait and find out if we can get custom controllers made.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.