Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Today’s Yoko Ono & John Lennon?

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set about rebuilding their public image into a brand they can trade on, it seems the media are happy to play along.

One body language expert has actually drawn a comparison between the Hollywood Royals and John Lennon and Yoko Ono!

If Harry and Meghan are indeed this generation’s Lennon and Yoko, god help the younger people of today!

It’s plain to see that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have very much split opinion since they decided to walk away from their royal duties.

Some see them as pioneers in the royal space, a couple who refused to bend to age-old protocols and stifling rules.

Others see them as ungrateful, spoiled children living out their Hollywood lifestyle on the back of Prince Charles’ money.

Now a body language expert has drawn another, more intriguing comparison.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Meghan Markle is no Yoko Ono, and Harry is certainly no Lennon

Speaking in the Daily Star, body language expert Judi James claims:

With Meghan and Harry going further down what looks like the John and Yoko “power-couple-for-global-harmony” route, Meghan’s emphatically casual, bohemian styling here and her free-wheeling body language place her as firmly away from royal traditions and restrictions as possible.

While I can maybe buy the idea that Meghan Markle has somewhat based her personal style on Yoko Ono with a modern twist, the idea of Prince Harry being a John Lennon type?

Seriously?

Is that what the world has come to? A wealthy, pampered couple living in a $14 million mansion and existing on money from the bank of daddy is now considered this generations social campaigners?

Watch: Yoko Ono is blamed for breaking up the Beatles!

Both Meghan and Harry are cultivating a brand, which immediately sets them apart from Lennon and Yoko

The most glaring difference between John Lennon and Yoko Ono and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is obviously the fact that Lennon and Ono were successful in their own right.

No rich royal father was paying the bills, and certainly no $40 million wedding or $1 million spent on clothing.

If we’re honest, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle represent everything that John Lennon despised in society.

Some would say to a fault that John Lennon was a true believer in everything he was saying when it came to social justice.

It wasn’t just part of his brand, something to be parlayed into a lucrative political or monetary venture down the line.

Meghan Markle is less about being authentic, and more about sticking it to the royals

Despite claims of Meghan wishing to “live her best life,” and now being free, she certainly seems to still be bitter towards the royals. The lady holds a grudge.

Even now, it seems she cannot let an opportunity pass without taking a dig at those she deems responsible for her abject failure as a royal.

Judi James comments:

Sitting with the famous feminist, she looks keen to show that she now has all the freedom that she craved while she was in the UK. She also leaves the ‘happy to have left’ comment hanging in the air with a ‘for so many reasons’ and a knowing smile to suggest she’s being tactful but a nod to suggest Gloria gets it.

Of course, she’s happy to have left. Meghan Markle couldn’t handle the heat inside the royal kitchen. She wasn’t up to the job—too much mixing with the plebs and not enough zeros on her paycheque made Meggy a sad girl as well.

But while she may have left, she’s still relying on her husband’s father to help pay the bills and finance their lifestyle.

The mark of a true feminist and independent woman if ever I saw one!

