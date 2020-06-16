Prince Harry Cheerleader Liza Minnelli Exposes Hollywood Royals’ Media Cunning

A story was published in The Sun that claimed that Liza Minnelli was supporting Prince Harry.

Minnelli then tweeted that she has, in fact, never met Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

The media outlet is predictably slammed for the article, but where did it get its information?

So Liza Minnelli has made a public statement to the effect that the media stories claiming she helped Prince Harry “find his feet” in LA are a fabrication.

This should surprise no one. When it comes to much of what surrounds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there is a lot that simply isn’t true.

In this instance, as is usually the case, the British media is getting slammed.

I’m no fan of the tabloids, but they’re an easy target

Minnelli took to Twitter to address the media reports, claiming:

While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.

This tweet was shared by, among others, Omid Scobie. You know, the supposed writer of the upcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “tell-all” book?

Yeah, I got a laugh out of that as well.

The problem here is that while everyone is blasting the British tabloid source, no one asks where they got this information from.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have many “friends” who leak information on behalf of the couple

The Sun, who ran the story, didn’t just make up this link between Prince Harry and Liza Minnelli. They were provided the information by a friend of both Harry and Meghan.

The friend in question commented to The Sun:

Harry has found the transition from the UK to LA very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet. Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support. She’s been dealing with paparazzi for years and knows the fame game. Obviously, Meghan comes from a theatrical background too, so it’s been great for the three of them.

That the “friend” managed to wedge in a mention of Meghan Markle and her theatrical background, which is hilariously mentioned alongside that of Liza Minnelli, tells us what we need to know about which social circle this friend moves in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been playing this game for a long time

As has been highlighted over the past year or so, Meghan Markle has relied upon her disgraced bully of a friend, Jessica Mulroney, to help influence the media narrative when it comes to Meghan and her brand.

The many “friends” and “sources” who leak information to the media are acting similarly.

The Sun, for all its faults, isn’t going to just pluck a story about Liza Minnelli and Prince Harry out of thin air.

Clemmie Moodie, the author of the piece, published the exclusive article claiming that Omid Scobie’s new “tell-all book” would show that leaving the royal family was down to Prince Harry and not Meghan Markle.

The source for this information? A “publishing insider.”

I have my suspicions about who that “insider” was, but I’ll leave you to make up your own minds on that.

So, are we to assume that the journalist’s sources for the book-related article were good, while the sources for the piece on Prince Harry and Liza Minnelli are bad?

It doesn’t work that way, I’m afraid.

Either way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win, which is the end game

The truth is, whichever way these “leaked” source stories work out, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry win.

The primary objective is keeping the couple in the spotlight, preferably linked with a celebrity name that will offer credibility.

Often someone like Liza Minnelli won’t even read the piece in question, which means Prince Harry and Meghan gain from the association with a celebrity on her level. The story passes without incident and accomplishes what it intended.

And if Liza Minnelli does call out the link as being false? Well, it’s the media’s fault, of course. They’re just printing more lies about poor Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile, the “friend” and “source” is conveniently forgotten about, free to “leak” information to the next tabloid when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need another jolt of publicity from the media they claim to hate so much.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.