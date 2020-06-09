Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Persona 4 Golden is going to be released on PC via Steam, according to several sources.

The game is the latest in a spate of PC ports that major developers have put out lately.

If Persona 4 is coming to PC, then so should the rest of Atlus’ back catalog.

Persona 4 is often talked about as one of the greatest JRPGs of all time. The main problem with it has been that it’s locked to the PS2 and PSVita.

Finally, it looks like Atlus might have finally relented. Several industry insiders have revealed that Persona 4 Golden is coming to PC via Steam.

Now, if we’re lucky, Atlus will just release their entire back catalog already.

Persona 4 Should Have Been on PC Years Ago

For such a famous publisher, Atlus has a weird relationship with PC gaming. Not a single one of their games since 1997 has been released on a PC. Even then, it was a Japanese exclusive.

Considering how well-loved Persona 4 was, it’s a shock that it’s taken this long for a proper PC port–especially considering a PS Vita port was the priority. I’m surprised that Atlus didn’t immediately release it on PC when the Vita died.

Loading ...

While we’re at it, where are the rest of the Persona games? Or the Shin Megami Tensei series for that matter? I know the connection between games is tenuous at best, but for the sake of preservation alone, they should be ported.

It’s the Age of PC Porting

It seems like a revolution is finally happening. PlayStation is starting to port their games to PC. Other companies, like Kojima Productions, are doing the same. Maybe we’re starting to see an even more PC-friendly gaming ecosystem.

Of course, that all hinges on what companies like Atlus and PlayStation do next. If they can follow up on the likes of Persona 4 with more modern PC ports, then all will be well.

If, however, they’re just doing this to try and wring a few more precious sales out of some older titles, then I don’t see this new porting culture lasting–especially with some of the vehement opposition certain PC ports have received online.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.