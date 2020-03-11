Outrageous Horizon Zero Dawn PC Port Triggers PlayStation Fanboys

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer.

The news has sparked backlash from devoted PlayStation fans who describe it as a betrayal.

One fan was moved to destroy their office, while others have threatened Sony and developer Guerilla Games.

Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, Herman Hulst, revealed yesterday that PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is heading to PC this summer.

Rumors dating back a couple of months hinted as much, but Hulst confirmed their validity in an interview published on the PlayStation.Blog. PC gamers will soon be able to experience the stunning vistas and mechanized dinosaur hunting antics of Horizon Zero Dawn.

PlayStation Fan Backlash

As the news spreads, discontent is boiling over among devoted PlayStation fans who see PlayStation’s decision to branch out into the PC space as an act of betrayal.

The backlash has been heated and characterized by a disconcerting brand of vitriol directed at Sony and Horizon Zero Dawn developer, Guerilla Games.

One Twitter user, seemingly livid at the news, posted a video showing the aftermath of a fit of rage that saw them destroy their office. A blurry PlayStation 4 sits face down on the floor. Sobs coming from the person filming appear to accompany the short clip.

Numerous other fans echoed the sentiment throwing in overt threats and an ominous smattering of biblical references.

Former Guerilla Games and Horizon Zero Dawn producer, Sam Sharma, responded to the video;

We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?! Please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it.

Sharma’s tweet only stoked the flames further as irked PlayStation fans stormed the responses with talk of ‘betrayal, the ‘PC plague,’ and ‘diminishing brand value.’

Sony Shifting To PC Releases, but Remains Committed to Dedicated Hardware

It isn’t unreasonable to described this backlash as an overreaction, especially in light of Hulst’s interview. He tried to mitigate the impact of the news by clarifying;

And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date, and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.

Console tribalism is nothing new. This latest reaction highlights that, for some, the console wars are well and truly alive.