Nintendo Direct Finally Delivers with Animal Crossing Reveal

Nintendo is going to host an Animal Crossing Direct on Thursday covering New Horizon.

The Direct will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and will last for about 25 minutes.

It should provide answers to questions that Nintendo fans have about the upcoming game.

An Animal Crossing Direct is on the way! Nintendo fans can finally rejoice as the company prepares to drop details about the upcoming Switch game.

This new Nintendo Direct will focus on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will air on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

An Animal Crossing Direct is Necessary

Nintendo fans that tune in for the event will get roughly 25 minutes of news about the game. Hopefully, this will address some concerns that players have, such as the lack of cloud saves and the possible inclusion of microtransactions.

It’s great that Nintendo is going to start revealing more about Animal Crossing: New Horizon already. The game is set to come out on March 20, 2020, but not much has been revealed about it yet.

Nintendo Fans May Not Be Happy About the New Direct

Nintendo fans have been looking forward to a Direct for ages now, but Animal Crossing might not be what they were expecting. Plenty of gamers were hoping to hear about a general Direct, rather than one focused on just a single game.

There’s also talk that another Nintendo Direct will be coming out next month. According to these rumors, this one will focus on indie games coming to the platform. Nintendo typically calls these presentations “Nindies”.

Nintendo May Finally Be Able to Get Some Slack Now

Despite the disappointment that the Animal Crossing Direct may bring for some, it’s still better than nothing. The same also holds true if a Nindies presentation comes out in March.

At least now Nintendo might be able to make announcements without getting harassed for a new Direct.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.