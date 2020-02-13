Posted in: Gaming News
Nintendo Direct Dry Spell is Driving Gamers Crazy on Twitter

A Nintendo Direct hasn't come out for months and fans of the gaming company are starting to get impatient as they wait for news.

Nintendo Direct, a showcase of Nintendo's upcoming games and features, hasn't seen the light of day lately. Fans of the platform are understandably disappointed. | Source: YouTube/Nintendo

  • No Nintendo Direct news has been announced for months.
  • Nintendo fans are frothing at the mouth on Twitter over the dry spell.
  • Nintendo will announce a Direct when it wants to.

It’s been roughly five months since the last Nintendo Direct and gamers over on Twitter are losing it.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been other recent Directs from Nintendo. The company put out Directs for Pokemon and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but those aren’t the same as a normal Direct.

Direct comments are becoming a meme of their own. Source: Twitter

The Last Nintendo Direct Was in September 2019

What gamers want to know is Nintendo’s plans for 2020. A general Nintendo Direct typically contains this type of information.

Unfortunately for Nintendo fans, the company has remained quiet about any future Directs. Of course, this hasn’t stopped rampant speculation.

Plenty of Twitter users have been trying to guess when the next Nintendo Direct will take place. Some rumors pinned one for Wednesday, but that clearly wasn’t the case.

Don’t freak out. It’s just a mock-up. Source: Author

Nintendo Might Have Something Planned for March

There is one prominent leaker that knows something of an upcoming Nintendo Direct, but it likely won’t satisfy fans.

Twitter users Sabi claims that Nintendo will be putting out a Nindies during March. Nindies are the company’s Directs that show off new indie games coming to its consoles.

Fans REALLY want a Direct. Source: Twitter

Nintendo Can’t Announce Anything Without Backlash

The thirst for a new Nintendo Direct is so bad that the company can’t make any kind of announcement without facing backlash from fans.

Take the recent Nintendo Switch Online update Tweet for example. It has nothing to do with a Direct, but Twitter users are storming it with pleas for the company to announce one soon.

That isn’t the only Tweet like this. Just about everything the company posts is getting the same reaction from Twitter users.

This is getting embarrassing. Source: Twitter

Fans Need to Chill on the Direct Comments Already

It’s not hard to feel bad for the poor soul that runs the Nintendo of America Twitter account. They’re constantly getting hit with complaints and requests from fans and can’t do a thing about it.

At this point, Nintendo fans are coming across as annoying retail customers or rude diners at restaurants. Don’t be the Karens of the gaming community. Nobody wants that.

