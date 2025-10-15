Search
Zeta Network Announces $231M BTC Investment One Week After Securing $15M Through Direct Offering

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Zeta Network Group invests $230.8 million in Bitcoin just one week after raising $15 million through a direct offering.

Zeta said the timing of the new transaction reflected the firm’s “conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals” | Source: Pexels.

Key Takeaways
  • Zeta Network Group announced a $230.8 million private placement payable in Bitcoin.
  • The announcement follows a $15 million direct offering completed on October 9.
  • The investment comes just days after the Oct. 10 crypto market flash crash.

Zeta Network Group, formerly known as Color Star, announced via press release on Oct.15 that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement worth approximately $230.8 million, payable in Bitcoin.

The deal comes just one week after the firm revealed it had secured an additional $15 million through a registered direct offering.

Bitcoin Investment

The new transaction, expected to close on Oct. 16, 2025, involves the sale of the company’s Class A ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase an equal number of shares.

Zeta Network stated that the transaction would strengthen its balance sheet and enhance net asset value through the addition of SolvBTC, a Bitcoin-backed instrument designed for institutional adoption.

According to the press release, SolvBTC is fully collateralized 1:1 with Bitcoin held under regulated custody and verified on-chain.

“This is a strategic balance-sheet allocation that reinforces Zeta Network Group’s long-term financial position,” said Patrick Ngan, the firm’s Chief Investment Officer.

“By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” he added.

Days After Oct. 10 Flash Crash

The investment comes just days after a period of what the company described as “market turbulence” that left the crypto markets reeling.

On Friday, Oct. 10, a 100% tariff threat on China by President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global markets, leading to nearly $19 billion in crypto positions being liquidated within hours.

Bitcoin fell from $125,000 to $102,000, while Ethereum dropped from $4,300 to below $3,600, and other altcoins also experienced sharp declines.

The Alternative.me Crypto Fear & Greed Index also fell to a “Fear” level of 27 on Saturday, Oct.12.

Zeta Network said the timing of the new transaction reflected the firm’s “conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals” and its “disciplined, counter-cyclical approach to treasury management.”

$15 Million Share Buy

The announcement comes just days after Zeta Network announced it had secured  $15 million through a registered direct offering of 15 million Class A ordinary shares at $1 per share.

The offering closed on Oct. 9, 2025, with proceeds allocated for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Zeta also agreed to a 45-day restriction on issuing additional shares following the completion of the offering.

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
