Gold Tops $4,100 as Crypto Crash Sparks Massive Capital Flight

Investors are fleeing digital assets for safe-haven gold, which surged to a record above $4,100 an ounce on Monday as the crypto market continues to hemorrhage cash.
Spot gold rose 2.2% to $4,106 per ounce on Tuesday, after earlier touching a record $4,116.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 3.3% higher at $4,133, extending a rally that has pushed the metal up 56% year-to-date, Reuters reported.
After breaking the $4,000 record last week, gold has continued to climb amid trade war uncertainty and looming U.S. interest rate cuts.
Speaking to Reuters, Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, estimated that gold could reach over $5,000 by the end of 2026.
The rise in gold comes as billions of dollars continue to exit crypto markets following last week’s flash crypto crash.
According to CoinGlass data, billions of dollars have left exchanges over the past seven days.
The blockchain analyst reported that $21 billion had left the Binance exchange alone, though the firm has since disputed the data.
“I just inquired about the statistical logic of this data platform, which is the token price from 7 days ago and the token price today, that is, using market floating profit and loss as the indicator,” Binance co-founder Yi He wrote on X.
“So all platforms show outflows,” she added.
Alongside the outflows, Binance has responded to allegations from Limitless Labs CEO CJ Hetherington claiming the firm was dumping tokens on the open market.
The CEO also posted an alleged “offer” from Binance asking for approximately 8% of his token supply, along with security deposits.
Binance strongly denied the accusations , describing them as “false and defamatory,” while emphasizing that it maintains confidentiality in listing communications.
“These publications have damaged the integrity of what the industry and community clearly understands and knows to be sensitive and confidential information,” the company wrote on X.
The exchange said it reserved all of its rights, including “taking legal action to protect our interests.”