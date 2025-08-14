Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Incoming US Rate Cuts Pose $618M Risk to Circle’s Stablecoin Empire
News
3 min read

Incoming US Rate Cuts Pose $618M Risk to Circle’s Stablecoin Empire

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
A 100 bps U.S. rate cut could wipe out $618M from Circle’s revenue, highlighting its dependence on interest income from U.S. Treasury holdings backing USDC.

A 100 bps U.S. rate cut could wipe out $618M from Circle’s revenue, highlighting its dependence on interest income from U.S. Treasury holdings backing USDC. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. rate cuts could shave $618 million off Circle’s annual revenue.
  • Circle’s earnings rely heavily on interest from U.S. Treasury bonds backing USDC.
  • Markets see a strong chance of the Fed cutting rates by 50–100 bps in September.

With odds of a September Federal Reserve rate cut now topping 90% — fueled by President Donald Trump’s calls for up to 150 basis points in reductions — the pressure is mounting on stablecoin issuer Circle.

If the Fed delivers even a 100 bps cut next month, the move could slash Circle’s annualized gross revenue by $618 million, its gross profit by $303 million, and squeeze margins by over three percentage points, according to Dragonfly investor Omar.

Top Crypto Betting Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

The $618 Million Threat to Circle’s Business

Circle, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, generates the bulk of its profits from interest on U.S. Treasury holdings that back its $64 billion in circulating USDC.

In 2024, interest income made up 99% of the firm’s $1.68 billion in revenue.

Those reserves — mainly short-term Treasuries — are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates. A rate cut erodes the yield Circle earns on these assets, directly hitting the bottom line.

Omar’s analysis suggests Circle would need to expand the USDC supply by $28 billion — roughly 44% more than today — just to offset the hit from a 100 bps cut.

Impact of Fed rate cut on Circle's balance sheet.
Circle could lose $618 million if the Fed cuts rates next month. | Credit: X

Circle’s Push for Diversification

Circle has been moving aggressively to broaden its revenue streams.

A recent $1.5 billion raise and new product launches — such as transaction flow monetization tools like Circle Payment Network (CPN) and the upcoming Circle Chain — show the company is trying to reduce dependence on interest income.

Still, sentiment is mixed. Supporters tout USDC’s dominance in DeFi and institutional adoption, while skeptics worry about shrinking yields and intensifying competition from rivals like Tether.

What Rate Cuts Could Mean for Crypto

While rate cuts would hurt Circle’s earnings, they could be bullish for the broader crypto market.

Cheaper borrowing costs often spur capital inflows into risk assets, potentially lifting both Bitcoin and altcoins.

Trump has been pushing for cuts since May, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has so far resisted — even under political pressure.

The Polymarket prediction platform now gives more than an 80% chance of a September cut.

That said, Powell’s history suggests caution. He held rates steady during past market turbulence, and with stocks and crypto already near local highs, he may see little urgency to cut.

Latest Editor's Picks

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Circle posted its first earnings since IPO
    Business
    Aug 12, 2025 | 1:52 PM UTC2 days ago

    USDC Issuer Circle Posts First Results Since $1.2B IPO, Shares Up Despite Net Loss

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Circle stock price in 5 years
    Business
    Aug 12, 2025 | 1:32 PM UTC2 days ago

    Circle Stock Price in 5 Years: CRCL Shares Jump Despite Swinging to Net Loss in Q2

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire announces Arc, the company’s EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain, during its Q2 earnings reveal.
    Crypto
    Aug 12, 2025 | 11:32 AM UTC2 days ago

    Circle to Launch In-House Layer-1 Blockchain Arc as Q2 Earnings Reveal 90% USDC Growth

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!