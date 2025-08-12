USDC Issuer Circle Posts First Results Since $1.2B IPO, Shares Up Despite Net Loss

Key Takeaways

Circle posted its first quarterly results since its $1.2 billion IPO in June, reporting a net loss mainly due to non-cash listing expenses.

Reserve income climbed 50% to $634 million, supported by an 86% increase in average USDC in circulation.

CRCL shares rose by 7% in pre-market after earnings, extending a 133% rally from its IPO.

Circle’s first earnings report as a public company arrived just weeks after one of the year’s most prominent tech IPOs — and investors were eager to see if the hype could match the numbers.

Coming off a $1.2 billion market debut and a 133% share price surge, the stablecoin issuer now faces the challenge of translating its rapid growth and regulatory tailwinds into sustained financial performance.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon

Polygon Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

Circle Swings to Loss in Q2

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) reported second-quarter results , marking its first quarter since completing a $1.2 billion IPO in June.

The company behind USDC posted a net loss of $482 million, mainly due to $591 million in non-cash IPO-related impacts — $424 million in stock-based compensation tied to IPO vesting and $167 million from a fair-value adjustment on convertible debt.

Reserve income climbed 50% year-over-year to $634 million on the back of an 86% increase in average USDC circulation, partially offset by a 103 bps drop in reserve returns.

Other revenue surged 252% to $24 million, driven by strong subscriptions, services, and transactions growth.

Total distribution, transaction, and other costs rose by 64% to $407 million, reflecting higher USDC-related distribution payments, increased Coinbase on-platform holdings, and new partnerships.

Operating expenses reached $577 million, including the $424 million stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 52% year-over-year to $126 million, supported by rising USDC circulation and operating leverage.

What Circle Achieved in the Second Quarter

The company, led by Jeremy Allaire, also provided updates on developments and new products unveiled during the second quarter.

The Circle Payments Network (CPN), launched in May, has four active payment corridors and over 100 financial institutions in the pipeline. Growth is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2025, with more corridors and enterprise-focused features.

In July, Circle introduced Gateway in testnet, enabling unified USDC balances for instant, cross-chain liquidity without bridging, rebalancing, or capital prepositioning.

Partnership expansions include:

Binance: Wider adoption of Circle Wallets tech and USYC for yield-bearing, off-exchange collateral.

Corpay: Integrating Circle’s USDC with Corpay’s global FX and card network for 24/7 settlement and liquidity.

FIS: Bringing USDC payments to U.S. banks via its Money Movement Hub.

Fiserv: Exploring integration of USDC infrastructure and CPN into its banking and payment platforms.

OKX: Seamless USD–USDC conversions for over 60 million users, simplifying on/off-ramping.

Circle also announced the launch of Arc, an open EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain using USDC as native gas.

Arc offers a stablecoin FX engine, sub-second finality, and optional privacy, and will integrate fully with Circle’s platform and supported blockchains. The public testnet is set for this fall.

CRCL Stock Extends Good Momentum

Circle’s CRCL stock increased by over 7% during Tuesday’s pre-market trading session, after the company released its second-quarter results.

The shares have surged more than 133% from the $31 IPO price to $171 today. The rally has been fueled by favorable U.S. crypto legislation and growing demand for stablecoins.

Since its June IPO, Circle has benefited from supportive regulation, boosting investor confidence.

Despite analyst concerns over rising distribution costs and competition from banks and fintechs, many remain bullish on Circle’s long-term position in the stablecoin market.