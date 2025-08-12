Search
USDC Issuer Circle Posts First Results Since $1.2B IPO, Shares Up Despite Net Loss

Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Circle reported its first results as a public company. How did it perform? | Credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • Circle posted its first quarterly results since its $1.2 billion IPO in June, reporting a net loss mainly due to non-cash listing expenses.
  • Reserve income climbed 50% to $634 million, supported by an 86% increase in average USDC in circulation.
  • CRCL shares rose by 7% in pre-market after earnings, extending a 133% rally from its IPO.

Circle’s first earnings report as a public company arrived just weeks after one of the year’s most prominent tech IPOs — and investors were eager to see if the hype could match the numbers.

Coming off a $1.2 billion market debut and a 133% share price surge, the stablecoin issuer now faces the challenge of translating its rapid growth and regulatory tailwinds into sustained financial performance.

Circle Swings to Loss in Q2

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) reported second-quarter results , marking its first quarter since completing a $1.2 billion IPO in June.

The company behind USDC posted a net loss of $482 million, mainly due to $591 million in non-cash IPO-related impacts — $424 million in stock-based compensation tied to IPO vesting and $167 million from a fair-value adjustment on convertible debt.

Reserve income climbed 50% year-over-year to $634 million on the back of an 86% increase in average USDC circulation, partially offset by a 103 bps drop in reserve returns.

Other revenue surged 252% to $24 million, driven by strong subscriptions, services, and transactions growth.

Total distribution, transaction, and other costs rose by 64% to $407 million, reflecting higher USDC-related distribution payments, increased Coinbase on-platform holdings, and new partnerships.

Operating expenses reached $577 million, including the $424 million stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 52% year-over-year to $126 million, supported by rising USDC circulation and operating leverage.

What Circle Achieved in the Second Quarter

The company, led by Jeremy Allaire, also provided updates on developments and new products unveiled during the second quarter.

The Circle Payments Network (CPN), launched in May, has four active payment corridors and over 100 financial institutions in the pipeline. Growth is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2025, with more corridors and enterprise-focused features.

In July, Circle introduced Gateway in testnet, enabling unified USDC balances for instant, cross-chain liquidity without bridging, rebalancing, or capital prepositioning.

Partnership expansions include:

  • Binance: Wider adoption of Circle Wallets tech and USYC for yield-bearing, off-exchange collateral.
  • Corpay: Integrating Circle’s USDC with Corpay’s global FX and card network for 24/7 settlement and liquidity.
  • FIS: Bringing USDC payments to U.S. banks via its Money Movement Hub.
  • Fiserv: Exploring integration of USDC infrastructure and CPN into its banking and payment platforms.
  • OKX: Seamless USD–USDC conversions for over 60 million users, simplifying on/off-ramping.

Circle also announced the launch of Arc, an open EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain using USDC as native gas.

Arc offers a stablecoin FX engine, sub-second finality, and optional privacy, and will integrate fully with Circle’s platform and supported blockchains. The public testnet is set for this fall.

CRCL Stock Extends Good Momentum

Circle’s CRCL stock increased by over 7% during Tuesday’s pre-market trading session, after the company released its second-quarter results.

The shares have surged more than 133% from the $31 IPO price to $171 today. The rally has been fueled by favorable U.S. crypto legislation and growing demand for stablecoins.

Since its June IPO, Circle has benefited from supportive regulation, boosting investor confidence.

Despite analyst concerns over rising distribution costs and competition from banks and fintechs, many remain bullish on Circle’s long-term position in the stablecoin market.

