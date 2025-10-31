Tether and TRON’s Self-made Crime Unit Freeze Over $300 Million in Stolen Crypto

Key Takeaways
In a year defined by billion-dollar exploits and cross-border scams, a rare success story has emerged in the fight against crypto crime.
The T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU) — a joint task force formed by Tether, the TRON blockchain, and blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs — has now frozen more than $300 million in illicit assets worldwide since its launch in late 2024.
Operating as an independent coalition, T3 FCU collaborates directly with international law enforcement to disrupt a growing web of investment fraud, money laundering, “pig butchering” scams, and even state-backed operations tied to North Korean hacker groups.
The T3 FCU’s approach combines real-time blockchain analytics with direct coordination among government agencies, exchanges, and security firms.
Initially launched to address the misuse of USDT on the TRON network, the unit has since grown into one of the largest crypto intelligence collaborations of its kind.
Now active across five continents and connected to over 280 law enforcement agencies, the task force runs a “T3+ Global Collaborator Program,” which allows partners to blacklist and freeze suspicious funds almost instantly.
Binance was the first exchange to join the program.
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the initiative shows that crypto’s transparency can be turned into a strength:
“Reaching the $300 million milestone demonstrates the real-world impact of blockchain technology in combating financial crime. We’ve backed that belief with action, working closely with global law enforcement agencies to monitor transactions and disrupt criminal activity.”
The focus is largely on stablecoins, which are favored by both legitimate traders and bad actors due to their dollar peg.
By identifying and freezing illicit USDT transfers before they can be cashed out, T3 FCU cuts off a key lifeline for scammers.
The $300 million milestone reflects a growing trend of public-private partnerships aimed at cleaning up crypto’s reputation.
The T3 FCU’s results complement efforts like Chainalysis-backed Project Atlas and Operation Avalanche in North America, which together have helped freeze hundreds of millions in tainted assets.
T3 FCU’s own milestones are impressive:
January 2025: $100 million frozen, including $3 million tied to North Korean cyber networks.
June 2025: $12.3 million in illicit USDT blocked on TRON.
August 2025: Total surpasses $250 million, including $6 million recovered from romance scams via Binance.
October 2025: Total crosses $300 million, aided by cooperation in Brazil’s Operation Lusocoin.
The timing of this milestone couldn’t be more relevant. In 2025 alone, crypto hacks and scams have exceeded $3 billion, making blockchain-based cooperation more essential than ever.
For years, critics accused the industry of failing to police itself.
Now, partnerships like T3 FCU are showing that collaboration between exchanges, issuers, and regulators can make a tangible difference.