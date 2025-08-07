Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / China Eyes RMB Stablecoin To Challenge Dollar Dominance After CBDC Plans Stall
News
4 min read

China Eyes RMB Stablecoin To Challenge Dollar Dominance After CBDC Plans Stall

Published
Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Published
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Insha Zia
China tests out stablecoins

Is China finally ready to launch a stablecoin? | Credit: China Photos/Getty Images

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • China is pivoting from its digital yuan (e-CNY) to explore stablecoins amid growing use of USDT and USDC in trade.
  • Hong Kong has passed new laws allowing regulated firms to issue fiat-backed stablecoins.
  • Authorities remain wary of capital flight and money laundering, slowing broad adoption.

After years of promoting its central bank digital currency (CBDC), China is quietly changing course.

The e-CNY, once touted as the future of digital payments in the country, has lost momentum.

This is due in part to slow adoption and a recent corruption scandal involving its key architect. Now, officials are warming up to a more flexible alternative: stablecoins.

The change comes amid growing concern in China over the dominance of U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which continue to expand in global trade and cross-border payments.

Visit Our Stablecoin Partners

Hong Kong Opens the Door, But With Caution

Hong Kong has taken the lead on the regulatory front.

In early August, new legislation came into effect allowing licensed entities to issue stablecoins backed by fiat currencies—including potentially the Chinese yuan.

However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) isn’t rushing to approve.

Officials said only a “handful” of licenses would be issued to start, and strict controls would be established around reserves and legal compliance.

The goal is to start small with business-to-business use cases, keeping capital outflows in check while testing the waters for broader adoption.

Tech Giants Push for Offshore RMB Stablecoins

While Beijing hesitates, major Chinese firms are pushing ahead.

JD.com has already piloted a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin and plans to launch it officially later this year.

The token, issued on a public blockchain, will be integrated into JD’s payments infrastructure in Hong Kong and Macau.

Ant Group is also preparing to apply for stablecoin licenses in both Hong Kong and Singapore, signaling a broader push to internationalize the yuan via blockchain rails.

Both companies argue that offshore yuan stablecoins are crucial for boosting the renminbi’s role in global trade and reducing reliance on dollar-based tokens.

A Corruption Scandal Casts a Shadow Over CBDC Efforts

Meanwhile, the digital yuan’s credibility has taken a hit.

Yao Qian, the former lead architect of China’s CBDC, was recently expelled from the Communist Party and is under investigation for taking bribes—allegedly even in crypto.

Yao was once the face of China’s blockchain ambitions, advocating for the e-CNY and decentralized finance more broadly.

With him gone and adoption stagnant, the pivot toward stablecoins feels less like a side project, and more like Plan B.

U.S. Moves Fast as China Risks Falling Behind

Stablecoins are already reshaping global finance.

The market is worth $247 billion and could surpass $2 trillion by 2028.

More than 99% of circulating stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar, giving Washington a major soft power advantage.

In contrast, the yuan’s share of global payments is just 2.9%.

China’s exporters are increasingly opting for dollar stablecoins like USDT to bypass controls and settle international transactions quickly.

Even Chinese regulators now acknowledge that the country needs to offer an alternative or risk falling behind entirely.

State-owned enterprises have reportedly expressed interest in using RMB stablecoins for cross-border trade, but capital controls and compliance concerns remain a major obstacle.

Can China Balance Innovation and Control?

Stablecoins may offer China a more market-friendly way to expand the use of the renminbi abroad, but it’s walking a tightrope.

Officials want to innovate without losing oversight. That means progress will likely remain slow and closely supervised.

Still, the fact that China is even considering this shift marks a significant change—and could signal a new phase in the global currency race.

Visit Our Stablecoin Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    About the Author

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo began his career as an investigative journalist in Italy, where he contributed to both local and national newspapers, focusing on various financial sectors. Upon relocating to London, he worked as an analyst for Fitch's CapitalStructure and later as a Senior Reporter for Alliance News. In 2017, Giuseppe transitioned to covering cryptocurrency-related news, producing documentaries and articles on Bitcoin and other emerging digital currencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the academy for a cryptocurrency exchange website. Crypto remained his primary area of interest throughout his tenure as a writer for ThirdFloor.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn
    Related News
    With stablecoins emerging as a key tool to promote dollar dominance, Chinese policymakers are pushing back.
    Business
    July 28, 2025 3:32 PM

    Ex-Bank of China Chief Warns of ‘Major Risks’ From Stablecoins, Criticizes US Efforts

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Kuaishou employees used Bitcoin and mixing tools to launder $20 million in company funds before being caught by authorities and sentenced to prison.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    July 28, 2025 7:02 AM

    Kuaishou, China’s Biggest TikTok Rival, Hit by $20M Bitcoin Embezzlement Scandal

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Ant Group teams up with Circle to bring USDC into China’s blockchain ecosystem, expanding stablecoin access across Asia.
    Crypto
    July 10, 2025 10:32 AM

    Alibaba’s Ant Group Taps Circle To Bring USDC Into China’s Blockchain Ecosystem

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!