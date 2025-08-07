China Eyes RMB Stablecoin To Challenge Dollar Dominance After CBDC Plans Stall

Key Takeaways

China is pivoting from its digital yuan (e-CNY) to explore stablecoins amid growing use of USDT and USDC in trade.

Hong Kong has passed new laws allowing regulated firms to issue fiat-backed stablecoins.

Authorities remain wary of capital flight and money laundering, slowing broad adoption.

After years of promoting its central bank digital currency (CBDC), China is quietly changing course.

The e-CNY, once touted as the future of digital payments in the country, has lost momentum.

This is due in part to slow adoption and a recent corruption scandal involving its key architect. Now, officials are warming up to a more flexible alternative: stablecoins.

The change comes amid growing concern in China over the dominance of U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which continue to expand in global trade and cross-border payments.

Hong Kong Opens the Door, But With Caution

Hong Kong has taken the lead on the regulatory front.

In early August, new legislation came into effect allowing licensed entities to issue stablecoins backed by fiat currencies—including potentially the Chinese yuan.

However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) isn’t rushing to approve.

Officials said only a “handful” of licenses would be issued to start, and strict controls would be established around reserves and legal compliance.

The goal is to start small with business-to-business use cases, keeping capital outflows in check while testing the waters for broader adoption.

Tech Giants Push for Offshore RMB Stablecoins

While Beijing hesitates, major Chinese firms are pushing ahead.

JD.com has already piloted a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin and plans to launch it officially later this year.

The token, issued on a public blockchain, will be integrated into JD’s payments infrastructure in Hong Kong and Macau.

Ant Group is also preparing to apply for stablecoin licenses in both Hong Kong and Singapore, signaling a broader push to internationalize the yuan via blockchain rails.

Both companies argue that offshore yuan stablecoins are crucial for boosting the renminbi’s role in global trade and reducing reliance on dollar-based tokens.

A Corruption Scandal Casts a Shadow Over CBDC Efforts

Meanwhile, the digital yuan’s credibility has taken a hit.

Yao Qian, the former lead architect of China’s CBDC, was recently expelled from the Communist Party and is under investigation for taking bribes—allegedly even in crypto.

Yao was once the face of China’s blockchain ambitions, advocating for the e-CNY and decentralized finance more broadly.

With him gone and adoption stagnant, the pivot toward stablecoins feels less like a side project, and more like Plan B.

U.S. Moves Fast as China Risks Falling Behind

Stablecoins are already reshaping global finance.

The market is worth $247 billion and could surpass $2 trillion by 2028.

More than 99% of circulating stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar, giving Washington a major soft power advantage.

In contrast, the yuan’s share of global payments is just 2.9%.

China’s exporters are increasingly opting for dollar stablecoins like USDT to bypass controls and settle international transactions quickly.

Even Chinese regulators now acknowledge that the country needs to offer an alternative or risk falling behind entirely.

State-owned enterprises have reportedly expressed interest in using RMB stablecoins for cross-border trade, but capital controls and compliance concerns remain a major obstacle.

Can China Balance Innovation and Control?

Stablecoins may offer China a more market-friendly way to expand the use of the renminbi abroad, but it’s walking a tightrope.

Officials want to innovate without losing oversight. That means progress will likely remain slow and closely supervised.

Still, the fact that China is even considering this shift marks a significant change—and could signal a new phase in the global currency race.