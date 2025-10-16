Tether Co-Founder Reeve Collins: ‘Stablecoin 2.0’ Is Here and It’s a Threat to Banking Systems

Stablecoins are entering what Tether co-founder Reeve Collins calls their “2.0 era,” a new generation of community-driven digital money that he claims will facilitate faster and cheaper transactions.
Talking to CCN on the sidelines of Token2049 in Singapore, Collins said that stablecoins are threatening the very fabric of “incumbent banking systems.”
After a decade of technological stagnation but growing regulatory acceptance, the Tether co-founder said the stablecoin story has finally changed.
“The technology and what it does haven’t changed at all,” he said. “But what’s changed is finally the narrative.”
Every major financial institution now wants in, he explained, because “they’re not going to get in trouble anymore — that’s what opened the floodgates.”
Through his new venture STBL, Collins wants to update the model for the Web3 era.
“We all know how lucrative stablecoins are for those centralized issuers,” he said. “You give them money, they get all the interest, and you get to use the token.”
STBL splits a traditional stablecoin into three components:
Unlike USDT or USDC, where the issuer earns the yield on reserves, STBL’s model returns that value to users who provide the collateral.
Collins compared it to social media’s data trade-off:
“You spend all your time on Facebook. You give them all your data. They monetize all that, and you get entertainment. That’s very Web2. We’re now in the Web3 world,” he told CCN.
Adding: “The network, the community, the people who provide the value are the ones that get the value,” he said. “That’s what I call Stablecoin 2.0.”
Collins believes this model will make stablecoins more transparent and equitable, rewarding users instead of corporations.
“We’re making them highly productive versus just sitting in your wallet,” he said.
Collins’ second focus is Reserve One, a billion-dollar Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) designed to provide traditional investors with crypto exposure through public markets.
When asked why now was the right time to launch, Collins replied quickly:
“That’s an easy answer — regulation, Donald Trump,” he said.
“The U.S. stance on crypto is what has opened that possibility,” he said. “Before it was shark-infested waters because the SEC was after you, and now the SEC and the government are supportive of innovation, and it’s an extraordinary thing to see.”
Collins said the rush of DATs, public vehicles offering crypto exposure, has cooled after an initial boom.
“There was this frenzy of DATs, and we were early,” he said. “We announced right before this flood of new DATs came to market, and that window is really closing in the way that they’re coming to market.”
He attributed the slowdown to the complexity and cost of regulation in the U.S.
“Launching and maintaining and running a public company, especially in the U.S., is extremely expensive and difficult,” he said.
“The penalty for the missteps is very high, whereas in the crypto space, it’s easy to spin up a company, so a lot of companies overestimated their ability to do it.”
He described Reserve One as a bridge between traditional markets and the blockchain economy.
“But Reserve One is a very substantial DAT,” Collins said. “We have a world-class management team and a world-class board — extremely seasoned and experienced people leading this company that can navigate the public markets with expertise, not stumble through it.
On that foundation, Collins said the reason he was working on Reserve One was due to his passion for “delivering on the promise of blockchain.”
“The promise of Web3 is built on top of the blockchain, because now that you can plug the whole world into access, you need wallets and tokens,” he said.
Adding: “And if you have wallets and tokens, then companies can be built around them, and you can easily reward individuals for their behavior, even in pennies, because it’s instant and free.”
Collins said Reserve One’s strategy differs sharply from that of MicroStrategy, the U.S. software company known for its massive Bitcoin holdings.
“It’s not better or worse, it’s the necessary evolution,” he said.
“MicroStrategy, being first and being of the size that it is, has created a very unique flywheel and a unique position in the market. But that was 1.0, that was the first wave. It’s like, buy Bitcoin, hold.”
He said that approach made sense early on, but lacks flexibility today.
“If you want to buy Bitcoin and hold, and you want to do it through a public vehicle, you can do it through an ETF,” he said.
“But a DAT is better than an ETF, because there’s a lot more flexibility and creativity in how to buy Bitcoin really efficiently and generate more value for your shareholders than just an ETF.”
He argued that the next wave of DATs will need to demonstrate active management and ecosystem value, not passive accumulation.
“The evolution of DATs, though, is you have to really also have an operating business that generates wealth on top of that,” he said.
“You can’t just buy crypto and hold.”