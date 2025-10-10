Search
3 min read

Binance Founder Targeted by North Korean Lazarus Group? CZ asks for Community Help

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Changpeng Zhao.

CZ Faces North Korean Threat. Credit Hameem Sarwar for CCN.com

Key Takeaways
  • CZ shared a Google warning with his followers on X, suspecting a hack attempt.
  • The warning said a state-sponsored attacker was trying to steal his password.
  • The Binance founder suspected the Lazarus Group to be behind it.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, was allegedly targeted by state-sponsored threat actors trying to steal the password of his account.

CZ took X to ask his followers whether they had received similar threat notifications from Google and who could be behind it.

CZ Suspect North Korean Lazarus Group

CZ suspected that the state-sponsored hack attempt could have been the notorious Lazarus Group, which is known to be sponsored and aided by North Korea.

In an X post , CZ wrote:

“I get this warning from Google once in a while. Does anyone know what this is? North Korea Lazarus? Not that I have anything important on my account. But stay SAFU.”

Google warning.
CZ receives a warning about a hack attempt from Google. Source: X

The Google notification read:

“Google may have detected state-sponsored attackers trying to steal your password.”

North Korean hackers are known for using various techniques to breach the accounts of high-net-worth individuals.

CZ assured that the targeted account had nothing important but asked the community to keep an eye out.

Community Chimes In

One user, Crypto Jargo, responded to CZ’s query and said these were rare Google warnings. Usually, journalists, researchers, or anyone connected to sensitive stuff are the targets of these hack attempts.

The user added that it’s not always a real hack, but better safe than sorry, and asked the Binance founder to secure his account by:

  • Switching to a new password
  • Turning on 2FA with an authenticator app instead of SMS
  • Check if any weird devices are logged in

The suspicion of North Korean involvement is not new, as the Lazarus Group is known for its sophisticated attacks. CZ has recently warned about their fake job apps and AI deepfakes.

Lazarus Group: Sponsored by North Korea

Lazarus is one of the oldest hacker groups in crypto. Since 2017, it has stolen well over $6 billion.

The group sponsored by the North Korean regime has evolved rapidly over the years and become more sophisticated and advanced, using phishing, hacks, social engineering, and other methods to breach large crypto platforms and steal billions of dollars.

The stolen crypto is dominated by a record-breaking year in 2025, with over $2 billion stolen, nearly triple the previous annual record of $1.35 billion set in 2022.

The 2025 haul includes the largest crypto heist in history, $1.5 billion from Bybit in February, and a shift toward targeting high-net-worth individuals via social engineering and traditional exchange breaches.

Lazarus Group hacks.
Top crypto hacks by the North Korean Lazarus Group. Source: Publicly available data, compiled with Grok.
Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
