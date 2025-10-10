Binance Founder Targeted by North Korean Lazarus Group? CZ asks for Community Help

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, was allegedly targeted by state-sponsored threat actors trying to steal the password of his account.
CZ took X to ask his followers whether they had received similar threat notifications from Google and who could be behind it.
CZ suspected that the state-sponsored hack attempt could have been the notorious Lazarus Group, which is known to be sponsored and aided by North Korea.
In an X post , CZ wrote:
“I get this warning from Google once in a while. Does anyone know what this is? North Korea Lazarus? Not that I have anything important on my account. But stay SAFU.”
The Google notification read:
“Google may have detected state-sponsored attackers trying to steal your password.”
North Korean hackers are known for using various techniques to breach the accounts of high-net-worth individuals.
CZ assured that the targeted account had nothing important but asked the community to keep an eye out.
One user, Crypto Jargo, responded to CZ’s query and said these were rare Google warnings. Usually, journalists, researchers, or anyone connected to sensitive stuff are the targets of these hack attempts.
The user added that it’s not always a real hack, but better safe than sorry, and asked the Binance founder to secure his account by:
The suspicion of North Korean involvement is not new, as the Lazarus Group is known for its sophisticated attacks. CZ has recently warned about their fake job apps and AI deepfakes.
Lazarus is one of the oldest hacker groups in crypto. Since 2017, it has stolen well over $6 billion.
The group sponsored by the North Korean regime has evolved rapidly over the years and become more sophisticated and advanced, using phishing, hacks, social engineering, and other methods to breach large crypto platforms and steal billions of dollars.
The stolen crypto is dominated by a record-breaking year in 2025, with over $2 billion stolen, nearly triple the previous annual record of $1.35 billion set in 2022.
The 2025 haul includes the largest crypto heist in history, $1.5 billion from Bybit in February, and a shift toward targeting high-net-worth individuals via social engineering and traditional exchange breaches.