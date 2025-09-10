Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Board — Says He's Still 'Committed 1000%
2 min read

Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Board — Says He’s Still ‘Committed 1000%

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Eric Trump has been demoted from Alt5 Sigma’s board after Nasdaq compliance review, reshaping the $1.5B WLFI treasury firm.

Eric Trump has been demoted from Alt5 Sigma’s board after Nasdaq compliance review, reshaping the $1.5B WLFI treasury firm. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Eric Trump was removed as a board member of Alt5 Sigma following Nasdaq compliance talks.
  • The fintech firm manages a $1.5 billion World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token treasury.
  • The SEC filing offered no specific reason for Trump’s demotion.

Eric Trump has been stripped of his board seat at Alt5 Sigma, the fintech company holding more than $1.5 billion in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens.

The move comes just weeks after the firm announced a major fundraising deal tied to WLFI, and was triggered by Nasdaq compliance requirements.

Nasdaq Demotes Eric Trump

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing , Trump, who was introduced in August as a director, has been reassigned to the role of board observer.

The filing explained that Nasdaq raised compliance concerns about the firm’s governance.

In his place, Zak Folkman—chief operating officer of WLFI and one of its co-founders—is expected to step in as a director.

While the document confirmed the reshuffle, it did not specify which Nasdaq rule led to Trump’s demotion.

In response, Trump insisted he remains “1,000% committed” to WLFI and would continue supporting the project in his revised capacity.

Broader Legal Troubles

The boardroom shakeup comes as Alt5 Sigma confronts separate legal challenges.

A Rwandan court recently ordered the seizure of $3.5 million linked to former principal Andre Beauchesne, while liquidating its Canadian subsidiary over claims of unlawful gain.

Additionally, the firm disclosed that its former chief financial officer, Virland Johnson, is facing a lawsuit over 330,000 shares allegedly concealed during bankruptcy proceedings. A

Alt5 Sigma has denied wrongdoing and said the matter remains unresolved.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India. Before joining CCN in 2024, he worked at Cointelegraph.
