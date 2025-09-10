Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Board — Says He’s Still ‘Committed 1000%

Key Takeaways
Eric Trump has been stripped of his board seat at Alt5 Sigma, the fintech company holding more than $1.5 billion in World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens.
The move comes just weeks after the firm announced a major fundraising deal tied to WLFI, and was triggered by Nasdaq compliance requirements.
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing , Trump, who was introduced in August as a director, has been reassigned to the role of board observer.
The filing explained that Nasdaq raised compliance concerns about the firm’s governance.
In his place, Zak Folkman—chief operating officer of WLFI and one of its co-founders—is expected to step in as a director.
While the document confirmed the reshuffle, it did not specify which Nasdaq rule led to Trump’s demotion.
In response, Trump insisted he remains “1,000% committed” to WLFI and would continue supporting the project in his revised capacity.
The boardroom shakeup comes as Alt5 Sigma confronts separate legal challenges.
A Rwandan court recently ordered the seizure of $3.5 million linked to former principal Andre Beauchesne, while liquidating its Canadian subsidiary over claims of unlawful gain.
Additionally, the firm disclosed that its former chief financial officer, Virland Johnson, is facing a lawsuit over 330,000 shares allegedly concealed during bankruptcy proceedings. A
Alt5 Sigma has denied wrongdoing and said the matter remains unresolved.