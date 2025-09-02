Search
3 min read

Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Activity Surges Amid WLFI Token Rollout

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
WLFI's flagship stablecoin USD1 see's heightened actvitiy.

Trump-backed stablecoin USD1 surges amid WLFI token launch. (In image: Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.) | Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • World Liberty Financial’s USD1 is the fifth-largest stablecoin by market cap.
  • The WLFI token is trading at $0.25 with a market cap of over $6 billion.
  • The project is currently proposing a token buyback and burn scheme.

The long-anticipated launch of the Trump-family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token is here, and it’s spurred a 100% increase in trading volumes for the project’s flagship stablecoin, USD1.

WLFI’s USD1

As per CoinMarketCap data , USD1 stablecoin trading activity peaked at just over 100% in the past 24 hours following the launch of the decentralized finance (DeFi) project’s token, WLFI.

This has since shrunk in recent hours to an increase of around 80% at $1.39 billion.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have soaked up $762.8 million in trading volumes, whereas centralized exchanges (CEXs) have recorded $637.6 million.

Binance, Uniswap, and Raydium have seen the highest volumes, accounting for 9.44%, 8.57%, and 6.21% of 24-hour trading volumes, respectively.

With a market cap of $2.67 billion, it’s now ranked as the fifth-largest stablecoin and is amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies at 42nd.

USD1 market cap. | Source: CoinMarketCap.

Gains have been steady since May, but in the mid-August lead-up to WLFI’s token launch, USD1’s market cap increased from $2.18 billion to a peak of $2.7 billion on Sept. 02, 2025.

Launch Day

So far, the rollout of the WLFI token has gone smoothly, at least for early investors.

There were two stages to the $550 million presale.

In the first, backers were able to bag WLFI at $0.015 per token.  In the second phase, tokens were sold at $0.05.

Having peaked at around $0.40 before settling between $0.2 and $0.25, investors are relishing in some solid gains.

Now, the project is proposing a token burn program in which it will use fees collected from WLFI liquidity positions to repurchase WLFI tokens, and then burn them.

The WLFI token is currently trading at $0.25 with a market cap of $6.2 billion and over $5 billion in 24-hour trading volumes.

It’s now the 24th largest crypto by market cap, overtaking Polkadot, and is steadily catching up to Shiba Inu.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
