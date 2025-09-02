Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Activity Surges Amid WLFI Token Rollout

The long-anticipated launch of the Trump-family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token is here, and it’s spurred a 100% increase in trading volumes for the project’s flagship stablecoin, USD1.
As per CoinMarketCap data , USD1 stablecoin trading activity peaked at just over 100% in the past 24 hours following the launch of the decentralized finance (DeFi) project’s token, WLFI.
This has since shrunk in recent hours to an increase of around 80% at $1.39 billion.
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have soaked up $762.8 million in trading volumes, whereas centralized exchanges (CEXs) have recorded $637.6 million.
Binance, Uniswap, and Raydium have seen the highest volumes, accounting for 9.44%, 8.57%, and 6.21% of 24-hour trading volumes, respectively.
With a market cap of $2.67 billion, it’s now ranked as the fifth-largest stablecoin and is amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies at 42nd.
Gains have been steady since May, but in the mid-August lead-up to WLFI’s token launch, USD1’s market cap increased from $2.18 billion to a peak of $2.7 billion on Sept. 02, 2025.
So far, the rollout of the WLFI token has gone smoothly, at least for early investors.
There were two stages to the $550 million presale.
In the first, backers were able to bag WLFI at $0.015 per token. In the second phase, tokens were sold at $0.05.
Having peaked at around $0.40 before settling between $0.2 and $0.25, investors are relishing in some solid gains.
Now, the project is proposing a token burn program in which it will use fees collected from WLFI liquidity positions to repurchase WLFI tokens, and then burn them.
The WLFI token is currently trading at $0.25 with a market cap of $6.2 billion and over $5 billion in 24-hour trading volumes.
It’s now the 24th largest crypto by market cap, overtaking Polkadot, and is steadily catching up to Shiba Inu.