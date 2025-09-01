Search
Japan Post Bank's DCJPY Digital Currency Explained: What You Need to Know
News
3 min read

Japan Post Bank’s DCJPY Digital Currency Explained: What You Need to Know

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Japan Post Bank has announced plans to launch DCJPY.

Japan Post Bank has announced plans to launch DCJPY.| Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Japan Post Bank’s DCJPY will launch by 2026, a tokenised yen deposit issued on a permissioned blockchain, pegged 1:1 to the yen.
  • The bank is leveraging its vast ¥190 trillion deposit base to unlock liquidity and enable instant settlement of tokenised assets.
  • DCJPY could offer new demand channels for yen-linked financial instruments at a time of weakening appetite for government debt.

Japan Post Bank has announced plans to launch DCJPY, a yen-linked digital deposit token, by fiscal year 2026.

The move comes as Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) pushes for changes to pave the way for cryptocurrency in the country.

What Is DCJPY?

DCJPY is a tokenized deposit, officially issued by Japan Post Bank via a permissioned blockchain of the same name, developed by fintech provider DeCurret DCP.

Each DCJPY token will be pegged 1:1 to the yen and will be fully redeemable, unlike publicly traded stablecoins.

The system is designed to operate within a controlled, regulatory-compliant environment.

How Will It Work?

Customers who already hold savings at Japan Post Bank will be able to convert their yen deposits into DCJPY tokens.

The tokens will live on the permissioned blockchain, meaning access is restricted to authorized banks, businesses and government institutions.

All depositors will be able to buy security tokens with their DCJPY, such as bonds and blockchain-based assets.

Why Is Japan Post Bank Doing This?

With deposits totaling approximately ¥190 trillion, around $1.3 trillion, across some 120 million accounts, Japan Post Bank holds enormous dormant capital.

DCJPY will allow these savings to be instantly converted into digital assets, unlocking liquidity and potentially revitalizing underutilized balances.

Traditional transaction clearance and settlement can be time-consuming.

DCJPY promises near-instant settlement for tokenised securities, which it hopes will attract a younger consumer base.

By offering a digital pathway into emerging asset classes, the initiative aims to appeal to tech-savvy customers drawn to the speed and convenience of blockchain solutions.

The bank is also exploring how DCJPY could transform the way government subsidies and local grants are distributed, potentially allowing automated payment delivery directly to citizens’ accounts.

Bond Market Strain

Japan’s bond market has shown signs of significant strain this year.

Traditionally, Japanese life insurers and pension-linked investors have been reliable buyers of super-long government bonds with maturities of 20 to 40 years.

In 2025, however, they became net sellers for the first time on record.

This represents a seismic shift, as insurers usually seek long-term, stable returns to match liabilities such as pension payouts.

With fewer buyers, the 30-year JGB yield has climbed to 3.19%, close to its record high.

Rising yields mean falling bond prices, signalling waning investor confidence in holding such debt long-term.

Against this backdrop, the push for DCJPY appears timely.

By digitising deposits and enabling new channels for investment, Japan Post Bank and others could create fresh demand for yen-linked financial instruments and help offset declining bond appetite.

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
