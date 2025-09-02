Search
South Korea Joins the UK, Germany and Japan To Crack Down on Offshore Crypto Evasion

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Crypto transactions to be shared worldwide.

South Korea to share crypto transaction data. | Credit: Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • South Korea will now join a global standard for cryptocurrency tax reporting.
  • The nation’s new pro-crypto government is working to regulate stablecoins and potentially launch spot crypto ETFs.
  • Several major economies are working to implement the OECD’s crypto tax system.

South Korea has taken a step further in combating offshore tax evasion and nefarious digital asset activity by signing an agreement to implement a global reporting standard for domestic and foreign crypto transactions on its exchanges.

It joins several other nations, such as the U.K., Germany, and Japan, which are also working to integrate the framework and increase crypto transparency.

Crypto Data Sharing

As per local reports , the South Korean government has officially finalized an agreement to implement the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), a global reporting standard developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

More specifically, Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance will now be part of a growing global initiative to automatically log and share domestic and foreign crypto transactions with its National Tax Service.

The Ministry is yet to issue a formal administrative notice, which it intends to provide at some point in September.

However, domestic exchanges may feel the pinch as they’ll be required to comply and report user and transaction data to global partners under the agreement.

This could scare off investors who prefer to trade cryptocurrency anonymously or those who just value privacy.

Transaction data sharing will begin next year, with the information sharing system slated to begin in 2027.

Recently, India also agreed to adopt CARF.

Big Plans

Though on the surface the news would appear ‘anti-crypto’, South Korea is by no means looking to suffocate its domestic digital asset sector.

Inspired by global developments, especially the U.S., South Korea’s new government is bidding to position itself as the region’s crypto hub. This includes plans to adopt stablecoins wholesale and even roll out a domestic stablecoin.

It is also looking to unlock its capital markets and launch its spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a move that has been wildly successful in the U.S.

This would follow years of strict cryptocurrency regulations and bans on crypto-tied investment products, which is ironic considering South Korea is one of the most active crypto markets in the world.

