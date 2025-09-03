Search
India Holds Top Spot in Crypto Adoption for Third Straight Year
3 min read

India Holds Top Spot in Crypto Adoption for Third Straight Year

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
India ranks No. 1 in global crypto adoption for the third year, with grassroots activity thriving despite tough taxes and regulatory uncertainty.

India ranks No. 1 in global crypto adoption for the third year, with grassroots activity thriving despite tough taxes and regulatory uncertainty. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • India tops Chainalysis’ global crypto adoption index for the third consecutive year.
  • The U.S. climbed to second place on the back of new crypto-friendly policies.
  • Asia-Pacific remains the most active region for crypto transactions.

India has cemented its position as the global leader in cryptocurrency adoption, topping Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for the third year in a row.

Despite heavy taxes and a lack of regulatory clarity, the country’s grassroots crypto activity continues to eclipse that of more established markets, underscoring a trend of resilience rather than reliance on government support.

India and the U.S. Lead Global Adoption

The sixth annual index ranks 151 countries based on transaction volumes, retail participation, and DeFi activity.

India once again claimed the top spot, followed by the United States and Pakistan, which surged into third place.

Crypto adoption index.
India tops global crypto index. Source: Chainalysis.

India’s dominance comes in spite of a punishing 30% tax on crypto gains and the absence of a clear regulatory framework.

Sumit Gupta, CEO of Indian exchange CoinDCX, called the ranking a testament to the country’s untapped potential:

“The most humbling aspect is that despite all the current challenges, India is number 1 in all aspects in the Global Crypto Adoption Index,” Gupta said. “India has so much more potential when it comes to adopting blockchain and crypto. The strength isn’t currently being used in the right direction because of a lack of clarity.”

Asia-Pacific and Latin America on the Rise

The Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

On-chain transaction volume in APAC surged between $1.4 trillion and $2.36 trillion over the past year, a 69% increase that cemented the region as the fastest-growing hub.

Crypto growth.
Crypto activity by region. Source: Chainalysis

In Latin America, adoption rose by 63% as both institutional players and retail investors embraced crypto.

Sub-Saharan Africa followed with a 52% increase, reflecting its reliance on crypto for payments and remittances.

Meanwhile, North America’s climb to second place was powered by recent U.S. policy shifts under the Trump administration, which have created a more favorable environment for digital assets.

India’s Case of Resilient Growth

India’s rise is particularly notable given its difficult policy environment.

Since 2022, the country has imposed one of the harshest tax regimes on crypto, pushing many exchanges offshore and driving trading underground.

Despite this, Indian users transacted roughly $143 billion in crypto between July 2023 and June 2024, second only to Indonesia in the region.

Peer-to-peer networks and decentralized platforms have been central to this growth, even after a 2023 ban on accessing certain offshore exchanges.

The report highlights a paradox: while governments across the globe attempt to shape the future of digital assets through regulation, India’s crypto community has managed to thrive largely on its own.

That resilience, experts say, is what positions it to remain at the top of global adoption rankings for years to come.

Top Picks for Ethereum

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy
