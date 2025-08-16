Search
India Cannot Afford to Miss Crypto Fintech Revolution as it Did With Dot Com Boom

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
India’s thriving crypto community faces high taxes and no clear regulations, forcing companies and talent to look abroad.

India’s thriving crypto community faces high taxes and no clear regulations, forcing companies and talent to look abroad. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • India’s hardline stance on crypto risks missing the next big tech boom.
  • The country sat out the dot-com and internet revolutions in the early 2000s.
  • A thriving domestic crypto community is pushing for change, but progress remains slow.

India—home to 1.4 billion people and trillions in economic potential—is standing at the edge of another technological breakthrough: the global crypto and fintech revolution.

But instead of leading the charge, the world’s most populous democracy remains stuck in a holding pattern.

Despite having one of the largest and most active crypto user bases in the world, India’s government continues to treat the industry with skepticism—offering heavy taxes but no legal clarity.

Lessons From the Dot-Com Era

This isn’t the first time India has hesitated in the face of a global tech shift.

In the early 2000s, it largely dismissed the dot-com and internet boom as a fad.

The result? A generation of innovation passed it by, forcing India’s vast talent pool into service industries catering to foreign markets rather than building global technology leaders at home.

That hesitation sparked a persistent brain drain.

Top engineers from India’s leading universities continue to leave for better opportunities abroad.

Now, the pattern is repeating itself in crypto: leading Indian blockchain companies are relocating to Dubai and Singapore to escape high taxes and regulatory uncertainty.

Heavy Taxes, Light Assurances

Despite years of promises, India has yet to table a comprehensive crypto bill in parliament.

The first nationwide policy discussions began after the Reserve Bank of India’s controversial banking ban on crypto in 2018—later overturned by the Supreme Court.

The court urged the government to develop a regulatory framework.

Instead, lawmakers moved quickly on just one front: taxation. In 2022, a 30% tax on crypto gains was introduced. Since then, the government has collected significant revenue:

  • FY 2022–23: ₹269.09 crore ($32 million).
  • FY 2023–24: ₹437.43 crore ($52 million).
  • FY 2024–25: ₹29,208 crore ($130 million).

Many in the industry saw this as tacit recognition that crypto was not illegal. But hopes faded as no regulatory clarity followed.

Indian Crypto Scams, Hacks, and Silence

The absence of clear rules has turned India’s crypto landscape into a high-risk environment.

Fraudulent schemes and hacks thrive in the regulatory vacuum.

The most glaring example came in the $230 million WazirX hack, which left customer funds in limbo.

WazirX later moved to Singapore for restructuring, while Indian authorities refused to intervene—despite repeated appeals from the community.

The Crypto World Moves Ahead From India

Globally, governments are moving toward clearer crypto rules.

The U.S. under Donald Trump is positioning itself as a leader in crypto adoption, while allies like South Korea, Japan, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the European Union, and the UK are rolling out comprehensive regulations.

India’s Parliament Finance Panel has signaled interest in studying Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) in 2024–25, raising hopes for a shift toward a more progressive policy.

If change doesn’t come soon, India risks replaying the dot-com era mistake—missing the innovation wave and settling for the role of service provider to the global crypto economy.

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering.
