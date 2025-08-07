Indian Government Clamps Down on Crypto Traders With 44,000 Tax Notices

Key Takeaways

India is tightening the screws on crypto tax evasion.

The country’s Income Tax Department has fired off over 44,000 email notices to individuals who either underreported or failed to declare their crypto income over the past two financial years.

The enforcement campaign follows the government’s broader push to crack down on undisclosed virtual asset gains.

$75 Million in Unreported Crypto Income

According to local reports , authorities uncovered nearly ₹630 crore ($75 million) in unreported revenue from Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) transactions, including Bitcoin (BTC), across FY 2022–23 and 2023–24.

This figure stands in contrast to the ₹705 crore ($83.75 million) in VDA income that was voluntarily reported by taxpayers during the same period.

To improve compliance, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) launched its “NUDGE” initiative, short for Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable, which relies on digital intelligence tools to identify non-filers.

Tax authorities used systems like Project Insight, the Non-Filer Monitoring System (NMS), and internal data tracking tools to match transactions reported by Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) with individual tax returns.

When discrepancies surfaced — such as undeclared profits or missing Schedule VDA entries — the department issued formal notices, with further action underway in some cases.

Crypto Tax Policy: A Double-Edged Sword

India has one of the most aggressive crypto tax policies in the world: a flat 30% tax on profits and a 1% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on every transaction.

But instead of encouraging transparency, these steep levies have reportedly driven many investors offshore or underground.

Several Indian crypto companies have relocated to jurisdictions with friendlier tax environments, including Singapore, Dubai, and the British Virgin Islands.

Worse, the country’s stance on crypto remains legally ambiguous. Digital assets are neither fully legal nor illegal, creating a murky regulatory environment where tax rules exist without a defined framework.

This vacuum has allowed exchanges like WazirX to exploit legal loopholes — such as incorporating its parent firm in Singapore — to restructure and distance itself from scrutiny following its $230 million hack.

While India Waits, Others Move Forward

As the Indian government leans heavily on tax enforcement without offering a regulatory roadmap, other countries are taking steps to integrate and innovate.

From the EU’s MiCA regulation to U.S. stablecoin legislation, governments are aiming to strike a balance between oversight and growth.

Meanwhile, India risks stalling innovation by treating crypto primarily as a revenue target rather than a long-term asset class.

With enforcement tightening, more clarity, not just compliance, may be needed to keep the industry within India’s borders.