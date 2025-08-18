Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / India’s Harsh Crypto Tax Under Review: CBDT Considers Major Policy Reset
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

India’s Harsh Crypto Tax Under Review: CBDT Considers Major Policy Reset

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) begins consultations with crypto firms, sparking hopes of relief from the country’s punishing tax regime.

India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) begins consultations with crypto firms, sparking hopes of relief from the country’s punishing tax regime. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • India’s top tax authority has opened dialogue with exchanges and service providers on crypto taxation.
  • The CBDT has circulated a questionnaire on issues like TDS, liquidity, and offshore competition.
  • India currently has one of the harshest tax regimes globally with a flat 30% tax on crypto gains.

India’s stiff 30% crypto tax has been one of the biggest hurdles for traders and exchanges, driving volumes overseas and forcing many firms to relocate.

However, with global peers moving toward progressive regulation, New Delhi may finally be softening its stance.

According to local reports , the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), India’s top tax body, has started consultations with crypto companies and stakeholders to explore a more workable tax policy.

Top Crypto Tax Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

CBDT Seeks Industry Feedback

CBDT has sent a detailed questionnaire to Indian crypto exchanges and service providers, asking for feedback on how existing rules have shaped the market.

Among the key questions:

  • Should India draft a new, comprehensive crypto law?
  • Is the 1% TDS on every trade excessive?
  • Has the flat 30% tax killed liquidity in the market?
  • Are offshore exchanges enjoying unfair advantages over local players?

The CBDT is also gathering data on how much trading volume has shifted overseas since 2022, when the tax was first imposed, and what the biggest challenges are in complying with TDS requirements.

This consultation signals a potential shift away from punitive taxation toward clearer, more sustainable regulation—something the Indian crypto industry has been hoping for.

Is It Too Little, Too Late?

While the outreach is a positive sign, critics argue India’s crypto industry may already be lagging behind.

Most major Asian economies are advancing with supportive legislation—Hong Kong and Japan have stablecoin frameworks in place, while South Korea and Thailand are working on their own.

By contrast, India is still debating whether its current tax regime is stifling innovation. Since 2022, the country has collected significant revenues from crypto traders, but at the cost of liquidity and innovation moving abroad.

Even neighboring Pakistan, once skeptical of crypto, has legalized Bitcoin mining and is exploring a national BTC reserve. With global adoption accelerating, the pressure is mounting on India to adapt before it loses out further.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    India’s Income Tax Department is cracking down on crypto tax evasion, issuing 44,000 notices and recovering millions in unpaid taxes.
    Crypto
    August 7, 2025 12:47 PM

    Indian Government Clamps Down on Crypto Traders With 44,000 Tax Notices

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    India reconsiders crypto tax crackdown after years of industry pressure and global political shifts.
    Crypto
    May 27, 2025 7:03 AM

    India Mulls Crypto Tax Cuts To Revive a $15B Market It Nearly Killed

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Binance India
    Crypto
    August 6, 2024 1:15 PM

    India Knocks on Binance’s Door, Demands $86M in Unpaid Taxes

    Teuta Franjkovic
    Teuta Franjkovic
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!