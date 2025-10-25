Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Digital Asset Treasuries Are the New Crypto ETFs? A Deep Dive
News
4 min read

Digital Asset Treasuries Are the New Crypto ETFs? A Deep Dive

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are the new ETFs.

Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are the new ETFs. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) have become the hottest corporate crypto trend of 2025.
  • Over 100 public companies now hold more than $30 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets.
  • The strategy offers yield and upside — but also high volatility and regulatory risk.

Crypto has found a new home — on corporate balance sheets.

What started as Michael Saylor’s bold bet on Bitcoin (BTC) at MicroStrategy in 2020 has turned into a full-blown financial movement.

In 2025, Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) have become the go-to playbook for companies looking to raise capital, hedge inflation, and ride the crypto bull run.

From ed-tech startups to sports betting firms, hundreds of publicly traded companies now hold more than $30 billion in crypto assets.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

The DAT Playbook

DATs operate like turbocharged treasury desks. Instead of parking excess cash in bonds or money markets, companies raise funds through share offerings or convertible debt, then convert the proceeds into digital assets such as BTC and ETH.

Some go further, staking Ethereum for 4–6% returns, lending assets through DeFi protocols, or using Bitcoin as collateral for synthetic exposure.

The result is a kind of “stock-printing machine” — where crypto holdings per share can grow even without new token inflows.

These companies often trade on public exchanges via SPAC mergers, giving traditional investors an easy way to gain crypto exposure — no wallet needed.

By Q3 2025, corporate treasuries collectively held 1.13 million BTC (about 5% of supply), $17.7 billion in ETH, and $3.1 billion in SOL, solidifying DATs as a powerful bridge between TradFi and crypto.

From Bitcoin Bets to Diversified Treasuries

The DAT phenomenon has evolved far beyond its Bitcoin roots. While MicroStrategy still dominates with 631,460 BTC (worth $72.6 billion), new entrants have diversified across multiple chains.

Today, DAT portfolios hold everything from Ethereum and Solana to XRP, BNB, TRX and even high-risk niche tokens like HYPE and TAO.

Ethereum leads the altcoin segment, especially for firms using staking and DeFi yields to generate additional income.

At press time, DATs controlled nearly 0.83% of the global crypto market cap.

DATs vs. Crypto ETFs: The New Rivalry

If 2024 was the year of Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 2025 belongs to Digital Asset Treasuries.

ETFs like BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC revolutionized institutional access to crypto, drawing $18.3 billion in inflows.

But DATs go a step further — leveraging their holdings and actively managing yield.

Where ETFs simply mirror market prices, DATs aim to grow assets per share.

That can mean staking yields, DeFi lending returns, or even issuing tokenized equity tied to treasury performance.

For yield-hungry investors, DATs are the aggressive cousin to ETFs — and sometimes the more rewarding one.

But the tradeoff is clear: higher upside, higher risk.

The Risks Behind the Hype

DATs may sound like the perfect fusion of corporate structure and crypto ambition, but they come with serious caveats.

The biggest? Volatility. During the 2021–2022 bear market, MicroStrategy’s holdings lost more than half their value, sparking pressure from shareholders to sell.

DAT stocks can also trade at massive premiums — sometimes 2–3× their net asset value — only to crash back down when sentiment shifts.

Add in SEC scrutiny over disclosures and valuation, and the margin for error gets thin.

Critics argue that DATs funnel capital back into traditional financial systems, diluting crypto’s decentralized ethos.

Supporters counter that they normalize crypto adoption and build corporate legitimacy.

The Road Ahead

DATs are changing how companies think about capital and reserves. They’ve become the new crypto ETFs — more agile, more yield-focused, and undeniably more risky.

As Bitcoin hovers around $111,000 and corporate treasuries keep accumulating, the next big question isn’t whether DATs will survive — it’s how big they’ll get.

What began as a radical experiment in 2020 has become a trillion-dollar rotation of capital in 2025, one balance sheet at a time.

Top Picks for Ethereum

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Solana Logo
    Crypto
    September 8, 2025 10:32 AM

    Solana (SOL) Price Maintains $200 Support Backed by DAT News

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Metaplanet’s market value has plunged below its Bitcoin holdings as investor enthusiasm for “crypto treasury” stocks fades.
    Crypto
    October 14, 2025 1:47 PM

    Metaplanet’s Value Falls Below Its Bitcoin Hoard as Crypto Treasury Boom Suffers Blow

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    China Renaissance is raising $600M for a BNB treasury fund with YZi Labs.
    Crypto
    October 13, 2025 1:02 PM

    China’s Leading Investment Bank Eyes $600M BNB Treasury as Token Hits Record High

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!