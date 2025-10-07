Bitcoin ETFs Post Biggest Inflow of 2025 as Uptober Heats Up

The crypto markets continue their “Uptober” momentum as U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) post their largest inflows of the year, adding fuel to a surge of bullish sentiment.
Now with BTC and crypto markets hitting all-time highs (ATHs), altcoin season could be just around the corner.
As per SoSoValue data , Bitcoin ETFs recorded a gigantic $1.21 billion in daily net inflows on Oct. 6, 2025, marking the single-largest day of inflows recorded so far this year.
It also marks day six of a massive inflow streak currently totaling $4.35 billion.
These are the largest inflows since July 10, 2025, when funds posted $1.18 billion in net inflows.
This preceded an ATH for BTC, which rose above $119,000 in the days that followed.
Conveniently, following yesterday’s massive inflows, BTC achieved an ATH of over $126,000.
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) took in the lion’s share, tallying $969.95 million in daily net inflows.
It’s the fund’s second-largest day of inflows this year, coming just under its April 28, 2025, record of $970.93 million
At the time of writing, BTC has achieved two ATH prices since Sunday, and is currently trading a little under these highs at around $124,000 .
Last week, digital asset investment products collectively posted a record $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, with BTC funds contributing $3.55 billion to that total.
Historically, October is the best-performing month for crypto markets. And whilst it may be viewed as a self-fulfilling prophecy, the markets still require ample macroeconomic conditions to thrive.
Seemingly, the pieces are in place for Uptober, which has already delivered for BTC.
Now, all eyes are on Ethereum and the broader crypto market as a long-awaited altcoin season looms over a bullish 2025.