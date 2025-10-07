Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bitcoin ETFs Post Biggest Inflow of 2025 as Uptober Heats Up
News
3 min read

Bitcoin ETFs Post Biggest Inflow of 2025 as Uptober Heats Up

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Bitcoin funds see largest daily inflows of 2025.

Bitcoin ETFs break records. | Credit: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images/

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.21 billion in net inflows yesterday.
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $169.48 billion in net assets, representing 6.79% of BTC’s market cap.
  • BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is the largest fund with $99.44 billion in net assets.

The crypto markets continue their “Uptober” momentum as U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) post their largest inflows of the year, adding fuel to a surge of bullish sentiment.

Now with BTC and crypto markets hitting all-time highs (ATHs), altcoin season could be just around the corner.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data , Bitcoin ETFs recorded a gigantic $1.21 billion in daily net inflows on Oct. 6, 2025, marking the single-largest day of inflows recorded so far this year.

It also marks day six of a massive inflow streak currently totaling $4.35 billion.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

These are the largest inflows since July 10, 2025, when funds posted $1.18 billion in net inflows.

This preceded an ATH for BTC, which rose above $119,000 in the days that followed.

Conveniently, following yesterday’s massive inflows, BTC achieved an ATH of over $126,000.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) took in the lion’s share, tallying $969.95 million in daily net inflows.

It’s the fund’s second-largest day of inflows this year, coming just under its April 28, 2025, record of $970.93 million

Uptober Hype

At the time of writing, BTC has achieved two ATH prices since Sunday, and is currently trading a little under these highs at around $124,000 .

Last week, digital asset investment products collectively posted a record $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, with BTC funds contributing $3.55 billion to that total.

Historically, October is the best-performing month for crypto markets. And whilst it may be viewed as a self-fulfilling prophecy, the markets still require ample macroeconomic conditions to thrive.

Seemingly, the pieces are in place for Uptober, which has already delivered for BTC.

Now, all eyes are on Ethereum and the broader crypto market as a long-awaited altcoin season looms over a bullish 2025.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Altcoin Season
    Crypto
    Oct 07, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Altcoin Market Hits New Highs Signaling Final Altcoin Season for 2025

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Pantera's Cosmo Jiang says Solana could become the next mega-cap tech company as Bitcoin’s years of leiitgmization are now paying off.
    Crypto
    Oct 07, 2025 | 9:17 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Pantera’s Cosmo Jiang: Solana Poised To Be Next Mega Cap Company as ETF Inflows Surge

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Tether to propose board candidates and governance changes.
    Crypto
    Oct 07, 2025 | 10:02 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Tether Rejected Twice To Get on Juventus’ Board — Will It Succeed This Time

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!