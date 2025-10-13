China’s Leading Investment Bank Eyes $600M BNB Treasury as Token Hits Record High

Key Takeaways
China Renaissance, a Beijing-headquartered investment bank, is in advanced talks to raise $600 million for a publicly listed fund dedicated to holding Binance’s native token, BNB, according to a Bloomberg report.
The news comes as BNB hit a fresh all-time high this week, bucking the broader crypto market’s post-crash weakness.
It also builds on China Renaissance’s earlier $100 million commitment in August, when the firm became the first Hong Kong-listed company to disclose BNB holdings on its balance sheet.
The $600 million fund is expected to be co-led with YZi Labs, the investment arm of Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, which is committing around $100 million.
China Renaissance will match that figure, with the remainder sourced from other institutional investors.
YZi Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs, has recently positioned itself as a stand-alone family office and crypto investment powerhouse.
Its co-lead role in the fund highlights Binance-linked capital’s growing influence in formalizing institutional pathways for BNB adoption.
Founded in 2007, China Renaissance made its name backing China’s technology startups before shifting toward digital finance.
The bank faced a turbulent period in 2023 when its founder, Bao Fan, was detained by Chinese authorities, but has since refocused its strategy around blockchain investment.
This BNB Treasury push reflects its latest pivot — aligning with a wider corporate move toward DATs.
The concept of corporations holding crypto on balance sheets gained traction after firms like MicroStrategy (now Strategy) championed Bitcoin as a reserve asset.
Now, the strategy is broadening. Public companies have begun accumulating Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and increasingly BNB, not only for potential appreciation but also for yield opportunities and ecosystem integration.
For BNB, a treasury of this scale would mark one of the most significant institutional endorsements to date, potentially boosting liquidity and reinforcing BNB Chain’s role as a core blockchain ecosystem.