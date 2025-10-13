Search
China's Leading Investment Bank Eyes $600M BNB Treasury as Token Hits Record High
China’s Leading Investment Bank Eyes $600M BNB Treasury as Token Hits Record High

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
China Renaissance is raising $600M for a BNB treasury fund with YZi Labs.

China Renaissance is raising $600M for a BNB treasury fund with YZi Labs.

Key Takeaways

  • China Renaissance is raising $600 million for a U.S.-listed BNB Treasury.
  • The round will be co-led with YZi Labs, which is investing $100 million alongside Renaissance.
  • Digital asset treasuries (DAT) are growing among public companies.

China Renaissance, a Beijing-headquartered investment bank, is in advanced talks to raise $600 million for a publicly listed fund dedicated to holding Binance’s native token, BNB, according to a Bloomberg report.

The news comes as BNB hit a fresh all-time high this week, bucking the broader crypto market’s post-crash weakness.

It also builds on China Renaissance’s earlier $100 million commitment in August, when the firm became the first Hong Kong-listed company to disclose BNB holdings on its balance sheet.

BNB Treasury On the Rise

The $600 million fund is expected to be co-led with YZi Labs, the investment arm of Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, which is committing around $100 million.

China Renaissance will match that figure, with the remainder sourced from other institutional investors.

YZi Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs, has recently positioned itself as a stand-alone family office and crypto investment powerhouse.

Its co-lead role in the fund highlights Binance-linked capital’s growing influence in formalizing institutional pathways for BNB adoption.

From Tech Banking to Digital Assets

Founded in 2007, China Renaissance made its name backing China’s technology startups before shifting toward digital finance.

The bank faced a turbulent period in 2023 when its founder, Bao Fan, was detained by Chinese authorities, but has since refocused its strategy around blockchain investment.

This BNB Treasury push reflects its latest pivot — aligning with a wider corporate move toward DATs.

Digital Asset Treasuries Go Beyond Bitcoin

The concept of corporations holding crypto on balance sheets gained traction after firms like MicroStrategy (now Strategy) championed Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Now, the strategy is broadening. Public companies have begun accumulating Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and increasingly BNB, not only for potential appreciation but also for yield opportunities and ecosystem integration.

For BNB, a treasury of this scale would mark one of the most significant institutional endorsements to date, potentially boosting liquidity and reinforcing BNB Chain’s role as a core blockchain ecosystem.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
