Citadel Founder Ken Griffin Warns of Run From Dollar Into Bitcoin and Gold as Both Assets Hit New ATHs
News
3 min read

Citadel Founder Ken Griffin Warns of Run From Dollar Into Bitcoin and Gold as Both Assets Hit New ATHs

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin and gold hit record highs as investors flee the dollar. Citadel’s Ken Griffin warns of a “debasement trade.”

Bitcoin and gold hit record highs as investors flee the dollar. Citadel’s Ken Griffin warns of a “debasement trade.” | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Citadel founder Ken Griffin warns of a “debasement trade” as investors seek safety outside the U.S. dollar.
  • Gold hit $3,900 and Bitcoin surged past $126,000 in October, both setting new all-time highs.
  • Analysts say macro conditions are driving capital into scarce, non-sovereign assets like BTC and gold.

A growing investor exodus from the U.S. dollar into gold and Bitcoin is raising alarm among financial heavyweights.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin told Bloomberg this week that he finds the trend “really concerning,” warning of “substantial asset inflation away from the dollar” as portfolios tilt toward alternative stores of value.

The warning comes at a time when both gold and Bitcoin are breaking records. Gold climbed to $3,900 per ounce on Oct. 6, while Bitcoin hit $126,556.

Gold, Bitcoin Surge

Gold has long acted as a hedge during market stress, rallying during the COVID-19 pandemic and again amid recent trade tensions.

Its latest ascent was fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and uncertainty in the U.S., France, and Japan.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, has cemented its place as a digital counterpart to the precious metal.

The asset not only tracked gold’s rise but set its own record in the opening days of October, continuing what traders dub “Uptober,” historically one of crypto’s strongest months.

De-Dollarization Momentum

The dollar’s weakening role in global trade has been decades in the making, but the pace has quickened.

More countries are settling cross-border transactions in local currencies or digital assets, raising questions about the longevity of U.S. currency dominance.

Yan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget, told CCN that Bitcoin and gold now serve as “dual debasement trades.” He argued that investors increasingly prefer scarce, non-sovereign assets in the face of fiscal deficits and loose monetary policy:

“Bitcoin’s evolution into digital gold combines scarcity with portability and 24/7 accessibility,” Lee said. “That makes it an essential hedge in modern portfolios, not just a speculative asset.”

Lee added that Bitcoin is likely to capture the bulk of inflows initially, with momentum spilling over into high-quality altcoins as the scarcity narrative expands.

The Road Ahead

At around $125,000, Bitcoin shows no signs of slowing, and analysts see few technical barriers to further gains.

Gold remains supported by macroeconomic headwinds, making the pairing of the two assets a focal point in what Griffin and others see as a global “debasement trade.”

Whether the shift represents a temporary hedge or a long-term reordering of capital markets, the trend underscores a growing lack of faith in the dollar — and a new era where both physical and digital scarcity are prized above sovereign promises.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
